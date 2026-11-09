Balaji Murugadoss' Narcotics Raid Row Update: Actor Claims Landlord Asked Him To Vacate House, Questions Police 'Will You Do Same To Nepotism Kids?'

Balaji Murugadoss' Narcotics Raid Row: Actor Claims Landlord Asked Him To Vacate House, Questions Police 'Will You Do Same To Nepotism Kids?' |

Actor and Bigg Boss Tamil 4 fame Balaji Murugadoss expressed outrage after 15 officials from the Narcotics Department allegedly arrived at his residence last night. Claiming that the officials had neither a search warrant nor any evidence against him, Balaji has now revealed that his landlord has asked him to vacate the house following the search. He also challenged the Tamil Nadu Police, threatening legal action and questioning whether the authorities would have treated the children of influential or nepotistic families in the same manner.

Balaji took to social media to share a fresh update on the alleged narcotics raid controversy. Claiming that the incident had also affected his living arrangements, the actor revealed that his landlord had asked him to vacate the property following the search. He tweeted, "Will make sure every police came to my house is suspended! No search warrant, no proof, just over call. My landlord asked me to vacate. Someone has to take the accountability."

Will make sure every police came to my house is suspended ! No search warrant No proof Just over callMy landlord asked me to vacate. Someone has to take the accountability .Not gonna leave it without apology from @tnpoliceoffl See you in court ! — Balaji Murugadoss (@OfficialBalaji) November 9, 2026

Balaji also took to his Instagram Stories to call out the Tamil Nadu Police, writing, "@tnpoliceofficial I will meet you in court. 30 years of hardship, hard work, struggles. Will you do the same to nepotism kids? Shame on you."

The actor also tagged Chief Minister Vijay in a tweet, demanding to know who had filed the complaint against him and why the officials had visited his house. He wrote, "@actorvijay i want to know who gave the complaint and for what! I asked them n number of times they didn’t disclose. I’m up for blood test. But shame on your police department! 15 police came to my house all they found is 3 cats and one dog! But i wanna know on what basis they came!"

I just want to know who gave the complaint @actorvijay i want to know who gave the complaint and for what ! I asked them n number of times they didn’t disclose . I’m up for blood test. But shame on ur police department ! 15 police came to my house all they found is 3 cats and one dog ! But i wanna know on what basis they came! There’s no search warrant since I’m clean i invited them home. But i need an explanation for this act of police. — Balaji Murugadoss (@OfficialBalaji) November 9, 2026

Balaji Murugadoss is a Tamil actor, model, bodybuilder and entrepreneur who first gained recognition through his modelling career and beauty pageant titles. He won the Rubaru Mister International India title in 2018 and represented India at the international competition. However, he rose to widespread fame after participating in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4, hosted by Kamal Haasan, in 2020, where he emerged as the first runner-up. He later returned to reality television with Bigg Boss Ultimate, winning its inaugural season in 2022. Apart from reality shows, he has appeared in films such as Tyson and Fire, and is currently participating in Celebrity MasterChef Tamil.