'Shame On Your Police Department': Tamil Actor Balaji Murugadoss Questions CM Vijay After Narcotics Officials Search His Home Without Warrant

Balaji Murugadoss Slams Police Over Narcotics Search | Instagram

Tamil actor Balaji Murugadoss has raised questions after officials from the Narcotics Department arrived at his residence and conducted a search. The actor shared a video of the incident on social media, expressing his displeasure over the officials' visit and demanding an explanation for the action.

Balaji Murugadoss Claims Narcotics Officials Searched His Home Without Warrant

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Balaji questioned the basis on which the police had arrived at his home. He also claimed that the officials did not disclose who had filed the complaint against him, despite repeatedly asking them for clarification.

He wrote, "I just want to know who gave the complaint @actorvijay. I want to know who gave the complaint and for what ! I asked them n number of times they didn’t disclose. I’m up for blood test. But shame on ur police department! 15 police came to my house all they found is 3 cats and one dog! But i wanna know on what basis they came!"

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Balaji Murugadoss Questions Narcotics Officials' Search At His Residence

Furthermore, Balaji stated that the officials had arrived without a search warrant. Maintaining that he was clean and had nothing to hide, he said he voluntarily allowed them to enter and search his residence. However, he firmly insisted that the police must explain the reason and basis for their action.

Balaji, who gained popularity through his participation in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4, finished the show as the first runner-up. He later returned to the franchise and emerged as the winner of the inaugural season of Bigg Boss Ultimate in 2022.

Work Front

On the work front, Balaji Murugadoss was last seen in director J Sathish Kumar's film Fire, in which he played the antagonist