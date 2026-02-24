'Bahot Hie Jald...': Ranveer Allahbadia Reveals He Is Going to Get Married Soon; Farah Khan Says 'Breaking News'

Ranveer Allahbadia To Get Married Soon! | YouTube

Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan recently visited YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's house in Mumbai. She was accompanied by her cook, Dilip, and while they did some cooking, Ranveer gave her a house tour, and also revealed some interesting things about himself. Well, he made a revelation that he will be getting married soon.

Dilip tells Farah that he wants to do a podcast. So, a setup is made, where Dilip is told to ask questions to Ranveer. Dilip asks him, "Aapka pagaar kitna hai? (What is your salary?)." So, the YouTuber says, "Achcha hai, badi team hai... (It is good, I have a big team...)."

When Dilip further says he has no question, so Ranveer asks him, "Dil vil ke baare mein nahi jaanna? (You don't want to know about love)." So, he asks him if he is married, to which Ranveer says, "Abhi bahot hie jald kar rahe hai, sachme (Doing it very soon, really)."

After hearing what Ranveer said, Farah quickly shouts, "Breaking News!"

Ranveer Allahbadia Girlfriend

Ranveer was earlier dating actress Nikki Sharma, but the two parted ways. Last year, on Diwali, Ranveer shared animated pictures with a girl, and soon netizens started speculating that he made his relationship with influencer and model Juhi Bhatt official. However, both of them have not yet spoken up about their relationship rumours.

But, if Ranveer is getting married soon, we will come to know that who the lucky girl is!

Ranveer Allahbadia On India's Got Latent Controversy

While talking about the India's Got Latent controversy, Farah told Ranveer, “Never waste a good failure, always work from it. Put your head down and work.”

So, the YouTuber replied, "John Abraham sir called me and said the same thing. He had called specially. He told me to handle myself and told me that this is normal in the media. Sonu Nigam, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, and Yuzvendra Chahal also called me during that time…"