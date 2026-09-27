'Bahot Bol Raha Hai Tu': Angry Ranbir Kapoor Tells Paparazzo After Posing With Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal; Video Goes Viral

Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali stepped out together on Saturday night (September 26), ahead of the release of their much-awaited film Love & War . While the four posed for the paparazzi, a moment between Ranbir and a photographer caught attention on social media and videos of the same are going viral.

The actors were seen posing outside a restaurant in Mumbai along with Bhansali. At one point, the filmmaker appeared to move away from the frame, allowing Ranbir, Alia and Vicky to pose together. However, Ranbir asked Bhansali to join them, and the director returned for the group photographs.

Ranbir Kapoor loses cool

After the photo session wrapped up, the team began leaving. As Ranbir was walking away, a photographer could be heard repeatedly calling out to him and asking him to pose with Alia and Vicky. The actor then turned around and responded, “Bahot bol raha hai tu ha (You are talking a lot).”

Alia Bhatt 𝗦𝘂𝗱𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗹𝘆 𝗣𝘂𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗱 Ranbir Kapoor’s hand 𝗮𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝘄𝗮𝗶𝘀𝘁 — but why? 😱🔥



The crowd was huge, and Ranbir even got angry at the media, saying, “𝐁𝐚𝐡𝐮𝐭 𝐁𝐨𝐥 𝐑𝐚𝐡𝐚 𝐇𝐚𝐢 𝐓𝐮𝐮𝐮.” 😡



After hugging Vicky Kaushal, Alia wrapped Ranbir’s… pic.twitter.com/u5VTjziRE9 — T-Celebs (@t_celebs) September 27, 2026

Ranbir looked irritated and annoyed as she stepped towards his car. However, it is unclear what the pap told Ranbir.

For the outing, Ranbir opted for an olive-green short kurta with black jeans, while Alia was seen in a yellow outfit. Vicky kept his look simple in a white shirt and black trousers.

The outing comes at an important time for Love & War, with the makers unveiling three first-look posters during the week. Alia and Vicky also walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra on Saturday night.

About Love & War

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love & War also stars Supriya Pathak in a key role. The film has been written by Bhansali and Ila Bedi Dutta.

According to media reports, the story revolves around two strong-willed Army officers whose lives become intertwined with a woman, leading to a complicated love triangle. Love & War is scheduled to release in theatres on January 21, 2027.