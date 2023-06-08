Badtameez Dil actor Barun Sobti Has THIS To Say About His Wife Pashmeen Manchanda: I Have Been In Love With Her Since My School Days

Barun Sobti | Pic: Instagram/barunsobti_says

Barun Sobti is currently seen in Asur 2. His next show is titled Badtameez Dil, which will release on Amazon miniTV on June 9. Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, it also stars Ridhi Dogra. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Are you the blue-eyed boy of Ektaa Kapoor?

I have not done many shows with Ektaa. Badtameez Dil is the second show I am doing with her. I think this show Badtameez Dil will also do well. It is a very different genre show. No light-hearted shows are being made nowadays. Ektaa is a good friend. She seems to like me and I do like her as well.

You once said, ‘Life is full of risks’. How do you look at it now as you are busy working?

Life is a risk. I’m just on the other side now and I have great shows coming up. But I still feel life is a risk. You always have to accommodate if you are facing downs. Ups and downs are always there.

How do you find working in this industry?

Majority of people I work with are very much established. Usually, this generation industry overall has not changed. It’s going great especially with the advent of OTT platforms.

You have done many lover boy roles but in real life, you are a one woman man. How come?

I love my wife. I have been in love with my wife (Pashmeen Manchanda) since my school days. I think aajkal ke toh hai bhi nahin hum. We were both working so we decided – let’s get married. The idea of what we wanted life to be was the same and it's running smoothly. We wanted to get married and then travel the world and have children. It is exactly what it has turned out to be.

Go on…

My wife has been very supportive. It takes a special effort to maintain our relationship and keep going steadily and smoothly. If you want to be in a relationship you will find any and every excuse to be in it. And if you do not want to be in marriage, you will find multiple means to be out.

Usually people have a notion that marriages of people belonging to the glitzy world don’t work much. Your comment?

I think we have set a good example of marriage for sure. Because people say marriages don’t work, I defy them. If one wants the marriage to work he/she can make it work. Many people would say- you are in a glitz and glamour profession and in the industry many get into multiple extramarital affairs, I would feel very angry when they told me this could happen to me as well. I didn’t have any such intentions and their notion didn’t bother me.

Tell us about your kids.

Yes I have two kids, a daughter (Sifat) and just had the second one – a son named Meer. We got lucky to have both. I only wish that both my kids should be healthy. I give them all the time apart from the time that I give to my work.

What is the definition of love and relationship for you?

Love is complex. Love is not easy, that’s what makes it more interesting. We don't tread only on roses but we have to tread on thorns along with the roses You have to deal with everything. You have to carry on with thorns too. Work your way around. I love my wife and if there is something she thinks is right, but I may feel it’s not. So, I have to find a way where we can strike a balance. It should be a mid-path and we should survive it with a smile. I do give in especially now, as she has been pregnant for a while so it’s me who always gives in.