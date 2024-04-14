 Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Makers REACT To Claims Of Bomb Blast In Mosque In Film: 'We Respect All Religious Identities...'
Asian News InternationalUpdated: Sunday, April 14, 2024, 10:43 AM IST
article-image

Amidst swirling rumours surrounding the portrayal of a bomb explosion in a mosque in the film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,' the production team has stepped forward to debunk the false claims, asserting the integrity of their cinematic creation.

The producer of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' addressed the misconceptions circulating on the internet through a statement that read, "There are certain videos on the internet falsely claiming a bomb explosion in a mosque in our film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. As makers, we wish to mention that we respect all cultural and religious identities and that the explosion in our film takes place in a Nuclear facility which has the Dome and has got no connection to any place of religious worship or mosque."

The producer urged audiences to disregard these unfounded accusations and emphasized that the sole purpose of the film is to entertain viewers.

article-image

This clarification aims to dispel any misconceptions and ensure that audiences can enjoy the movie without any unwarranted concerns.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is an action-entertainer that Akshay described as a "Bad Boys-like film" during the trailer launch.

The movie directed by Ali Abbas Zafar boasts an ensemble cast featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in a captivating villainous role, alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts.

article-image

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' which was released in cinemas on April 11, 2024, faced a clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'.

