 Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff's Film Earns ₹55.14 Crore In 2 Days
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff's Film Earns ₹55.14 Crore In 2 Days

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff's Film Earns ₹55.14 Crore In 2 Days

The film features Akshay and Tiger performing death-defying stunts and high-octane action sequences

PTIUpdated: Saturday, April 13, 2024, 01:08 PM IST
article-image

"Bade Miyan Chote Miyan", headlined by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, has grossed Rs 55.14 crore at the worldwide box office in two days, the makers said on Saturday. The Hindi-language action film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of "Sultan" and "Bharat" fame, was released in theatres on Thursday on the occasion of Eid.

Production banner Pooja Entertainment, which has backed the movie in association with AAZ, shared the film's day one box numbers in a press note and also through a poster on its social media handles.

"'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' wins hearts, audience applaud action entertainer. Total collection hits Rs 55.14 crore gross worldwide," the studio said.

"Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" features Akshay and Tiger performing death-defying stunts and high-octane action sequences. They play two elite soldiers who embark on a mission to recover a stolen AI weapon.

Actor Prithiviraj Sukumaran plays the role of the antagonist Kabir in the movie. It also features Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and Sonakshi Sinha.

The film, which was also released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Zafar.

Read Also
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Review: Ali Abbas Zafar’s Style Saves Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff & Our Mood...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Diljit Dosanjh Offers Prayers At Gurudwara In Mumbai On Baisakhi 2024

VIDEO: Diljit Dosanjh Offers Prayers At Gurudwara In Mumbai On Baisakhi 2024

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff's Film Earns ₹55.14...

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff's Film Earns ₹55.14...

Rohit Shetty To Postpone Ajay Devgn's Singham Again Release To Avoid Clash With Allu Arjun's Pushpa...

Rohit Shetty To Postpone Ajay Devgn's Singham Again Release To Avoid Clash With Allu Arjun's Pushpa...

Ayesha Jhulka Approaches Bombay HC Seeking Justice For Pet Dog Rocky 4 Years After Mysterious Death

Ayesha Jhulka Approaches Bombay HC Seeking Justice For Pet Dog Rocky 4 Years After Mysterious Death

Anupam Kher Remembers Satish Kaushik On His 68th Birth Anniversary: 'For Me, You're Always Around'

Anupam Kher Remembers Satish Kaushik On His 68th Birth Anniversary: 'For Me, You're Always Around'