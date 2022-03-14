'Baby Doll' singer Kanika Kapoor, 43, to tie the knot for the second time?

Singer Kanika Kapoor is all set to tie the knot once again with an NRI businessman Gautam.

According to a report in ETimes, Kanika's wedding will take place in May 2022.

This will be Kanika's second marriage. She was earlier married to Raj Chandok, who also was an NRI businessman. Kanika and Raj reportedly divorced in 2012.

Reportedly, Kanika's decision to marry Gautam was brewing since at least the last six months and they have been dating for a year. The wedding will take place in London.

When the news publication contacted Kanika, she did not deny the news but sent emojis of 'folded hands' and 'big, happy smile'. She did not say anything about her forthcoming marriage but shared her work update.

The 'Baby Doll' singer stated that she finished three successful tours in the US - Houston, Jersey and Washington.

She also replied, "Very Sorry. No comments" to a question on her marriage.

Kanika tied the knot with Raj in 1998 and moved to London with him. She has three children with him. After separation from Raj in 2012, she had moved back to her parents home in Lucknow.

Kanika is known for her foot-tapping super hit albums including 'Baby Doll', 'Kamlee', 'Chiittiyan Kalaiyaan', and others.

