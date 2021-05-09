Mother's Day 2021: ‘My children are atmanirbhar,’ says singer Kanika Kapoor

It’s Mother Day… and singer Kanika Kapoor is in London as her three children (daughters Aayana and Samara, and son Yuvraaj) have their board examinations.
She’s a singer par excellence but along with that, she’s a great mom too. Gushing about her children and the support she receives from them, Kanika says, “My children are very supportive and understanding; they see that their mother is very busy and so they do their bit to help me. Sometimes, they even cook and clean. I am blessed the way they have been brought up. They understand the importance of family and that’s what we have taught them. In our joint family, my grandmother and my mother have always devoted their entire life in looking after the well-being of the family members.”
Stressing on the need for children to be self-reliant, the Baby Doll singer says, “Every child needs to know everything that is essential in today’s day and age. We need to be self-dependent for then we will know where life is going to take us. My children are ‘atmanirbhar’ — they are totally self-dependent. Usually, my elder daughter does most of the cooking — currently, she is busy with her board exams. My kids are used to cooking for themselves.”
Kanika, who juggles her time between India when work beckons, and London says her children tell her everything right from “their friends, the latest attire that may be trending and their likes and dislikes about them.”
Ask her about plans for Mother’s Day, Kanika says since her kids are busy with examinations it going to be a very different kind of celebration. “All my three children are preparing for Board examinations. The third one is preparing for his 9th std. Since they are busy preparing for their examination, the most magical things we will do is just sit, talk, share each other’s views, laugh it out and spend some quality time eating and relishing dishes of their choice.
“As a mother, I just give my kids loads of hugs and keep kissing them often. They study on their own. They are bright by God’s grace, so they don’t need tuitions. My daughter Samara, however, is like me. She doesn't like to study much, and she is keen in getting into the entertainment sphere. Hopefully, she might tread on my footsteps some day. However, it’s too early to say. The other two are into education,” Kanika quips.
Being away from family amidst such trying times is not easy. And Kanika, might be able to spend Mother’s Day with her children, but she will be away from her mother and dadi on the special day. “I miss my mom and grandma; we talk every day. I am very close to my grandma and I am in constant touch with them. However, every day I get shocking news of friends and close relatives’ deaths makes me sad.”
Ask her what lessons she would like to impart on her kids, pat comes the reply, “You have to give the right values, which are not based on the basis of religion. You have to teach them the value of hard work, being a good human and the importance of giving rather than being selfish.”
“Just give quality time to your children and good values — and don’t be after them 24x7,” Kanika signs off with a message for all mommies.
