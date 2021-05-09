Mother's Day 2021: ‘My children are atmanirbhar,’ says singer Kanika Kapoor

It’s Mother Day… and singer Kanika Kapoor is in London as her three children (daughters Aayana and Samara, and son Yuvraaj) have their board examinations.

She’s a singer par excellence but along with that, she’s a great mom too. Gushing about her children and the support she receives from them, Kanika says, “My children are very supportive and understanding; they see that their mother is very busy and so they do their bit to help me. Sometimes, they even cook and clean. I am blessed the way they have been brought up. They understand the importance of family and that’s what we have taught them. In our joint family, my grandmother and my mother have always devoted their entire life in looking after the well-being of the family members.”

Stressing on the need for children to be self-reliant, the Baby Doll singer says, “Every child needs to know everything that is essential in today’s day and age. We need to be self-dependent for then we will know where life is going to take us. My children are ‘atmanirbhar’ — they are totally self-dependent. Usually, my elder daughter does most of the cooking — currently, she is busy with her board exams. My kids are used to cooking for themselves.”