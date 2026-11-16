Baahubali Actress Ramya Krishnan Addresses Divorce Rumours, Reveals Why She Lives Separately From Husband Krishna Vamsi

Actress Ramya Krishnan has put an end to rumours surrounding her marriage to filmmaker Krishna Vamsi. She recently clarified that the two are still married despite living in different cities. In a rare conversation about her personal life, the actress opened up about the reasons behind their living arrangement, explaining how their son's education and professional commitments influenced the decision.

Despite her popularity, the actress has largely kept her personal life away from the spotlight. However, during her appearance on Raw Talks with VK, Ramya addressed speculation about her relationship with Krishna Vamsi.

Ramya Krishnan Says Living Separately Has Worked For Her Marriage

Speaking about their arrangement, Ramya clarified that there is no separation between the couple and that their decision to live in different cities is driven by their professions. “​​We're still married, but we are conveniently happily living in two different cities. It's 100 per cent because of the profession,” Ramya reportedly said.

The actress revealed that the arrangement initially began when she was working on television serials while her family was based in Hyderabad. Her professional commitments required her to travel to Chennai every 15 days. However, the frequent travelling started affecting their son, Rithwik.

“Every time I would leave the city, he would start falling sick,” she said.

After discussing the situation with Krishna Vamsi, the couple decided to move their son to a school in Chennai. What initially started as a practical decision to ensure their child's well-being eventually became a lifestyle that worked for the family.

Ramya also shared how having separate living arrangements has positively affected her relationship with the filmmaker. “​​We're better friends now instead of fighting all the time,” she said.

Ramya Krishnan Recalls Krishna Vamsi's Unusual Suggestion Before Marriage

During the same conversation, Ramya also recalled a suggestion Krishna Vamsi had made before they tied the knot. The filmmaker had apparently suggested that they could live together without getting married.

“I really should have agreed back then,” she said with a laugh.

For the uninitiated, Ramya and Krishna Vamsi got married in 2003. The two had previously worked together in the Telugu film Chandralekha (1998), which was directed by Krishna Vamsi and featured Ramya in a lead role. The couple have a son, Rithwik Vamsi.

Known for her performances across South Indian cinema, Ramya has enjoyed a successful career spanning several decades. While she was one of the leading actresses in the 1990s, her portrayal of Sivagami in the Baahubali franchise brought her recognition among audiences across India.

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