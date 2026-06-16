'Baad Mein Afsos Karna Easy Hai...': Sheezan Khan Slams 'I Should Have Called' Social Media Posts After Sanchita Ugale's Death - VIDEO

Photo Via Instagram

TV actor Sheezan Khan recently reacted to the death of actress Sanchita Ugale, 22, who died by suicide on June 14 at her residence in Mumbai. He took to his social media handle, questioning a recurring pattern he notices whenever a young person passes away. He pointed out that social media is often filled with posts like "I should have called," or "We were supposed to meet."

Sheezan said it is easy to mourn after someone is gone, but much harder to make the effort to stay connected when relationships begin to drift.

Sheezan Khan On Sanchita Ugale's Death

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, June 16, Sheezan was heard saying, "I have a very simple question for everybody. Whenever somebody passes away, especially if somebody is young, I see the same kind of posts on social media: 'I should have called, I wish I was there, we were supposed to meet. How could this happen?'"

He added, "Every single time, I wonder how many of you actually tried when the person was alive? Not before the news broke, not before the RIP posts, but before that? When was the last time you tried to contact that friend jo thoda distant ho raha ho itne mahino se, ya whenever you called somebody to check up on them?"

Check out the video:

Khan also urged people to take responsibility for their relationships in real time. He encouraged audiences not to wait for a crisis or loss to express care or concern. Instead, he advised simple but meaningful actions such as calling, texting, or checking in on someone when they come to mind.

'Badme Iss Cheez Ka Afsos Karna, Easy Hai'

"Badme iss cheez ka mourn karna, afsos karna, bohot easy hai. But to actually make that effort when they are still there, that's the hard part. Kab kiya tha woh hard part tumne? Toh agli baar, 'I wish we had spoken' yeh story daalne se pehele, ek baar khud se zarur puchna, ki, 'Did I actually make that effort when I had the chance?,'" said Khan

Concluding his message, he appealed to people to break the cycle of delayed emotional responses. He stressed that if someone is thinking about reaching out, they should do it immediately rather than postponing it.

Meanwhile, Sheezan was arrested in 2022 on charges of abetment to suicide in connection with the death of his co-star and former girlfriend Tunisha Sharma, following a complaint filed by Sharma's mother. He was released on bail from Thane Central Jail in Maharashtra on March 5, 2023, after spending around 70 days in custody after the chargesheet was filed and the court granted him bail.