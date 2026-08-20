Ayushmann Khurrana Visits Jalna School, Says Protecting Every Child's Childhood Is Society's Responsibility | PTI

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is the national ambassador of UNICEF India, has said that protecting the childhood of every child was a collective responsibility of society.

Khurrana on Wednesday paid a visit to a school at Chandai Tepli village in Bhokardan tehsil of Maharashtra's Jalna district, and reviewed a UNICEF-supported initiative aimed at ensuring the care, education and protection of children of seasonal migrant workers.

During his visit, Khurrana interacted with schoolchildren, adolescent girls and boys, relatives, villagers and UNICEF-trained child-friendly volunteers, known as "Balmitras", who support children left behind when their parents migrate for seasonal employment.

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"Protecting the childhood of every child around us is a collective responsibility of society. The way villagers and relatives in Jalna have taken responsibility for the children of migrant workers is truly commendable," he said after the visit.

He also called for collective efforts to prevent child labour, child marriage and adolescent pregnancy.

The UNICEF initiative has been implemented in Jalna district since 2014 and currently covers hundreds of villages. It seeks to ensure that children do not have to migrate with their parents and that their education, health and overall development are not adversely affected by seasonal migration.

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"Under the programme, children stay with grandparents, relatives or trusted members of the community under family-based alternative care. UNICEF-trained Balmitras support them in education, nutrition, play, mental well-being and participation in various activities," a UNICEF official said.

The initiative has helped reduce school absenteeism and dropout rates and improve children's access to health and nutrition services, he said.

"Seasonal migration caused by economic hardship is not a choice for many families but a harsh reality. No child should have to lose their childhood because of circumstances beyond their control," Khurrana said.

UNICEF India's deputy representative Jasper Moller said the importance of identifying risks to children at an early stage, connecting families with essential services and strengthening social protection systems.

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