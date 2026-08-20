'Mere Ko Itna Disturb Kar Ke...': Yo Yo Honey Singh Is Being Troubled By A 'Big' Music Label; Says It Has Affected His Music- VIDEO

Yo Yo Honey Singh REVEALS Being Troubled By 'Big' Music Label |

Singer Honey Singh recently shared a video on social media, leaving fans concerned. In the video, he claimed that a music label had been troubling and disturbing him, although he did not reveal its name.

Honey Singh said, “Ek label ne mujhe itna tang kiya hua hai... Mera Bholenath dekh raha hai.” Hinting that the label is a powerful one, he added, “Agar unhe guroor hai ki wo bahot bade hain, to wo ahankar to Ravan ka bhi nahi raha, mere doston.”

The rapper further claimed that such issues have affected his music output, saying, “Labelon ne na meri itni baja di hai na, itna tang kiya hai na mere ko. Nahi to main abhi tak aapko 1 mahine mein 5 gaane deta.” He added, “Abhi tak inhone mere ko itna disturb kar ke rakha hua hai.”

Even though the singer did not name the label, fans flooded the comment section, wondering which label he was referring to. To note, Honey Singh has worked with major music labels such as T-Series and Zee Music Company, while he also pioneered Mafia Mundeer Records, a platform/label associated with his early career.

Honey Singh also addressed his much-awaited collaboration with Emiway Bantai and revealed when the song could be released. “Emiway Bantai ke saath jaldi gana karenge. Mera mood hai ki isi saal karein,” added Honey. He also had a message for the rapper, saying, “Come to me to Dubai, Habibi. Let's make the song.”

Honey Singh Praises Yash's Performance In Ramayana

Honey Singh also praised actor Yash's performance in Ramayana. He said, “Yash bhai hain hamare Bengaluru se aur wo Ravana bane hain...Yash bhai kya lag rahe hain yar.” He went on to say that, in his opinion, Yash looked better than lead actor Ranbir Kapoor in the film. He said, “Mere opinion mein Ranbir Kapoor se jyada ache lag rahe hain, wo baatchit lag rahi hain na wo Yash bhai ki lag rahi hai.” Honey Singh further expressed his hope that the film performs well and does not hurt the sentiments of fans.