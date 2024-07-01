Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals Why He Does Not Want His Kids To Be Papped

Ayushmann Khurrana with family | Instagram

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana prefers to create a fine balance between his personal and professional life. He recently opened up about his reluctance to have his children, Virajveer and Varushka, papped. In an interview, Ayushmann shared his thoughts on why he prefers to keep his kids away from the limelight. He stated that his concern for the kids is to give them “the most natural or non-celeb life as possible.”

Here's What Ayushmann Said

During an interaction with Forbes India, he emphasised the importance of privacy and a sense of normalcy for his children. Also, he stated that he does not call paps to even cover them. He believes that being in the public eye at such a young age can be overwhelming and might take away from the simple joys of childhood.

"I think they need to live a life which is wholesome. They should be exposed to the real India, not just the rich and famous. So, we want to keep it like that."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann has captivate audiences with his performances in films like Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, Bala, Andhadhun, and more. He has been a national UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for India.

He was last seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Dream Girl 2. The film also stars Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles.

The comedy-drama film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures.

On the personal front, Ayushmann tied the knot with his childhood friend Tahira Kashyap, in 2008. They have a son and daughter together named Virajveer and Varushka. In 2018, his wife Tahira was diagnosed with breast cancer, and she recovered after two years of treatment in 2020.