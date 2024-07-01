 Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals Why He Does Not Want His Kids To Be Papped
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAyushmann Khurrana Reveals Why He Does Not Want His Kids To Be Papped

Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals Why He Does Not Want His Kids To Be Papped

Ayushmann Khurrana opened up about his reluctance to have his children, Virajveer and Varushka, in the public eye

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Monday, July 01, 2024, 04:08 PM IST
article-image
Ayushmann Khurrana with family | Instagram

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana prefers to create a fine balance between his personal and professional life. He recently opened up about his reluctance to have his children, Virajveer and Varushka, papped. In an interview, Ayushmann shared his thoughts on why he prefers to keep his kids away from the limelight. He stated that his concern for the kids is to give them “the most natural or non-celeb life as possible.”

Here's What Ayushmann Said

During an interaction with Forbes India, he emphasised the importance of privacy and a sense of normalcy for his children. Also, he stated that he does not call paps to even cover them. He believes that being in the public eye at such a young age can be overwhelming and might take away from the simple joys of childhood.

"I think they need to live a life which is wholesome. They should be exposed to the real India, not just the rich and famous. So, we want to keep it like that."

Read Also
Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan To Star In Karan Johar's Action-Comedy
article-image

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann has captivate audiences with his performances in films like Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, Bala, Andhadhun, and more. He has been a national UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for India.

He was last seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Dream Girl 2. The film also stars Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles.

The comedy-drama film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures.

Read Also
Aparshakti Reveals Why Brother Ayushmann Khurrana Never Smoked Or Drank: 'Our Father Was Strict...
article-image

On the personal front, Ayushmann tied the knot with his childhood friend Tahira Kashyap, in 2008. They have a son and daughter together named Virajveer and Varushka. In 2018, his wife Tahira was diagnosed with breast cancer, and she recovered after two years of treatment in 2020.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals Why He Does Not Want His Kids To Be Papped

Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals Why He Does Not Want His Kids To Be Papped

Garudan OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Garudan OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Poulami Das Criticises Anil Kapoor For Not Calling Out Shivani Kumar's...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Poulami Das Criticises Anil Kapoor For Not Calling Out Shivani Kumar's...

Karan Patel Takes A Dig At Buzz Around Deepika Padukone's Baby Bump As He Asks For Work On Instagram...

Karan Patel Takes A Dig At Buzz Around Deepika Padukone's Baby Bump As He Asks For Work On Instagram...

Bob Marley - One Love OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Bob Marley - One Love OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform