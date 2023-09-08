Ayushmann Khurrana Gets A New Haircut: ‘I Was Getting Repeated Requests To Cut My Hair’ |

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is not just known for his acting or his panache to deliver hits at the box office. He is also known for his hairstyles. The actor is sporting a new sharp haircut and reveals how he listened to the requests from his fans for his short hair look.﻿

Ayushmann says, “I’m very into it when it comes to my personal grooming. I like to sport different looks and I love experimenting with my hairstyle constantly! For me, a good hairstyle adds confidence and that extra zing to a personality.”

He adds, “So, ever since my college days, styling my hair differently and trying out new looks has always been a passion for me! Thankfully, because I’m an actor, I get to sport different hairstyles in my films too! I instantly get feedback about my hairstyles through social media.”

Ayushmann states, “People are very vocal to tell me how they are liking my hair or what I should be doing with it! I was getting repeated requests to cut my hair short and to style it sharp. My social media has blown up with comments post my latest hairstyle!”

Ayushmann was last seen in Dream Girl 2 directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. It also stars Ananya Panday in the lead role, while Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi and Annu Kapoor appear in prominent roles.

The film was released on August 25.

