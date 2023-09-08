 Ayushmann Khurrana Gets A New Haircut: ‘I Was Getting Repeated Requests To Cut My Hair’ 
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAyushmann Khurrana Gets A New Haircut: ‘I Was Getting Repeated Requests To Cut My Hair’ 

Ayushmann Khurrana Gets A New Haircut: ‘I Was Getting Repeated Requests To Cut My Hair’ 

Ayushmann is sporting a new sharp haircut and reveals how he listened to the requests from his fans for the same.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
Ayushmann Khurrana Gets A New Haircut: ‘I Was Getting Repeated Requests To Cut My Hair’  |

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is not just known for his acting or his panache to deliver hits at the box office. He is also known for his hairstyles. The actor is sporting a new sharp haircut and reveals how he listened to the requests from his fans for his short hair look.﻿

Ayushmann says, “I’m very into it when it comes to my personal grooming. I like to sport different looks and I love experimenting with my hairstyle constantly! For me, a good hairstyle adds confidence and that extra zing to a personality.”

Read Also
Ayushmann Khurrana On Being An Outsider In Bollywood: 'I Will Never Get A Second Chance'
article-image

He adds, “So, ever since my college days, styling my hair differently and trying out new looks has always been a passion for me! Thankfully, because I’m an actor, I get to sport different hairstyles in my films too! I instantly get feedback about my hairstyles through social media.”

Read Also
IndIAA Awards 2023: IAA honours Ayushmann Khurrana; Leo Burnett, MullenLowe Lintas, Ogilvy Win...
article-image

Ayushmann states, “People are very vocal to tell me how they are liking my hair or what I should be doing with it! I was getting repeated requests to cut my hair short and to style it sharp. My social media has blown up with comments post my latest hairstyle!”

Ayushmann was last seen in Dream Girl 2 directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. It also stars Ananya Panday in the lead role, while Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi and Annu Kapoor appear in prominent roles. 

The film was released on August 25. 

Read Also
Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday Celebrate As Film Crosses The ₹100 Crore-Mark:...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ayushmann Khurrana Gets A New Haircut: ‘I Was Getting Repeated Requests To Cut My Hair’ 

Ayushmann Khurrana Gets A New Haircut: ‘I Was Getting Repeated Requests To Cut My Hair’ 

Best Cameos In Shah Rukh Khan's Film: From Sanjay Dutt In Jawan To Salman Khan In Pathaan

Best Cameos In Shah Rukh Khan's Film: From Sanjay Dutt In Jawan To Salman Khan In Pathaan

Shraddha Kapoor’s Love For Homemade Food In Pictures 

Shraddha Kapoor’s Love For Homemade Food In Pictures 

Asha Bhosle Turns 90: UNSEEN Pictures Of The Legendary Singer

Asha Bhosle Turns 90: UNSEEN Pictures Of The Legendary Singer

Jimmy Fallon Apologises To The Tonight Show Staffers For Toxic Workplace: 'It's Embarrassing & I...

Jimmy Fallon Apologises To The Tonight Show Staffers For Toxic Workplace: 'It's Embarrassing & I...