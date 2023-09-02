Ayushmann Khurrana On Being An Outsider In Bollywood: 'I Will Never Get A Second Chance' |

The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) presented the prestigious IndAA Awards for its eighth edition on Friday at Mumbai's Taj Lands End. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana was honoured with the Most Disruptive Brand in the Entertainment Industry award by IAA IndIAA Awards Chairman, Abhishek Karnani, and Avinash Pandey, President of IAA.

Ayushmann Khurrana with Avinash Pandey (L) and Abhishek Karnani (R) |

Ayushmann recently delivered another hit with the release of his film Dream Girl 2, a sequel to his 2019 blockbuster. When asked how he continues to take up such challenging roles, he says, “I have made my entire career taking risks. Till I don’t take risks, I don’t think I am going to survive. I started as an unconventional actor. There was good self-awareness that I had to make unconventional choices. It started like that with Vicky Donor and went further with Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, and now with Dream Girl 2.”

Ayushmann can easily be described as a unique, disruptive, self-made brand of India, a face of several brands across segments. When it comes to choosing which ones he will collaborate with and what key points he needs to consider, the actor shares, “It really resonates with the credibility of my films. Credibility is everything. If I go with only commercials, it will be very myopic. My father always taught me ‘pehle Saraswati aati hai baad mein Lakshmi aati hai’. I always go like that. If you have earned respect, nothing like that.” Ayushmann lost his father P Khurrana in May this year.

Ayushmann Khurrana With Abhishek Karnani |

Ayushmann, who has been an outsider to Bollywood says that it was not easy to make a mark. He states, ”I have always taken baby steps towards success. I started as a journalist and then radio, theatre actor, television, and eventually films. You won’t believe but I actually said no to five films before going ahead with Vicky Donor (2012). I believe that the first choice always has to be truly different and clutter-breaking, otherwise, I will never get a second chance being an outsider. It’s all about the choices you make. Everybody is hardworking and talented, it’s the kind of opportunities you get. Success is nothing but when preparation meets opportunity.”