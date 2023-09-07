Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday Celebrate As Film Crosses The ₹100 Crore-Mark: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 07, 2023

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and team Dream Girl 2 partied the night away as the film crossed the 100-crore mark. More photos ahead

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The hunky actor was accompanied by wife Tahira Kashyap

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Ananya Panday looks ready to stop and dazzle everyone in red

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Manjot Singh greets the media at the bash

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Director Raaj Shandilyaa arrived with his wife at the do

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Bhumi Pednekar stuns in black

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Mouni Roy arrives with hubby Suraj Nambiar

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Rakul Preet Singh rocks a slinky wine red creation

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Vikrant Massey arrives in his geeky writer avatar

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Suzanne Khan is spotted with beau Arslan Goni

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari arrives sans subby Nitesh tiwari

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Veteran actor Rajpal Yadav clearly loves the limelight

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Rithvik Dhanjani flaunts his charming smile

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Singer Neha Kakkar keeps it casual and chic

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Love Anita Hassanandani's simple white shirt and black pants look

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Shabbir Ahluwalia arrives with wife Kanchi Kaul

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Harleen Sethi looks stunning in electric blue

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Producer Bhushan Kumar arrived in his staple sweatshirt over pants look

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Tusshar Kapoor arrived in a simple black shirt paired with denims

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Veteran actor Jeetendra arrived solo in a rare appearance

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The radiant Neelam Kothari Soni arrived solo

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Ronit Roy arrives with his wife Neelam Singh

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Actor Manoj Joshi who plays Pari's father in the film is all smiles

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan seems to have settled for his all-white staple look

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

Ayushmann Khurrana Says He Wished His Father Could've Watched Dream Girl 2: 'He Was My Biggest...
Find out More