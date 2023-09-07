Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday Celebrate As Film Crosses The ₹100 Crore-Mark: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 07, 2023
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and team Dream Girl 2 partied the night away as the film crossed the 100-crore mark. More photos ahead
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The hunky actor was accompanied by wife Tahira Kashyap
Ananya Panday looks ready to stop and dazzle everyone in red
Manjot Singh greets the media at the bash
Director Raaj Shandilyaa arrived with his wife at the do
Bhumi Pednekar stuns in black
Mouni Roy arrives with hubby Suraj Nambiar
Rakul Preet Singh rocks a slinky wine red creation
Vikrant Massey arrives in his geeky writer avatar
Suzanne Khan is spotted with beau Arslan Goni
Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari arrives sans subby Nitesh tiwari
Veteran actor Rajpal Yadav clearly loves the limelight
Rithvik Dhanjani flaunts his charming smile
Singer Neha Kakkar keeps it casual and chic
Love Anita Hassanandani's simple white shirt and black pants look
Shabbir Ahluwalia arrives with wife Kanchi Kaul
Harleen Sethi looks stunning in electric blue
Producer Bhushan Kumar arrived in his staple sweatshirt over pants look
Tusshar Kapoor arrived in a simple black shirt paired with denims
Veteran actor Jeetendra arrived solo in a rare appearance
The radiant Neelam Kothari Soni arrived solo
Ronit Roy arrives with his wife Neelam Singh
Actor Manoj Joshi who plays Pari's father in the film is all smiles
Filmmaker Luv Ranjan seems to have settled for his all-white staple look
