Ayesha Singh Reveals Being On To Her THIRD Doctor, Says, 'Pain Hasn't Changed Much'

Ayesha Singh, known for her stint in Stasr Plus' superhit show 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' left her fans worried when she shared a picture of her swollen face on her Instagram handle. The actress also stated that she will be taking a break from Instagram due to the same.

Well, Ayesha recently spoke to the Hindustan Times and gave an update on her health. Talking to the portal about her health, the actress reveals that the swelling on her face has not subsided at all and that she is still in pain. The actress also opens up on being on to her third doctor and further states that no doctor until now could pin point on what the real reason behind her swelling is.

Speaking to Hindustan Times about the same, the actress said, ''We got it checked, but there was no accurate diagnosis of what's wrong. Gradually the pain began increasing, and I couldn’t open my mouth even to talk. When half of my face swelled up and was paining massively, we got worried. We thought it could be something major and not just a bit of swelling. I have connected with a third doctor, and yet we still can’t pinpoint the root cause of the swelling which happened so abruptly. He said let’s treat it as some kind of infection for now. It’s been a while, but the pain hasn’t changed much.''

Ayesha, who was last seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin opposite Neil Bhatt has been away from the TV screens for a while now. We wish the actress a speedy recovery.