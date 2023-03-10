Aww! Rani Mukherji teary-eyed after meeting the woman behind Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway

Rani Mukherji at Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway promotions |

Rani Mukherji couldn’t hold her tears from coming out when she met the woman who inspired the story of Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway. The actress got a chance to hang out with Sagaraika Chakraborty, the mother whose story brought life to the film.

In this upcoming movie, Rani will be portraying the character of Debika Chatterjee, a mother who is drowning in sorrow after being separated from her children but is determined to get back their custody by fighting a nation. The movie is an adaptation of Sagarika’s book 'The Journey of a Mother'.

Here’s what happened

Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a promotional event for Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway, where he declared that Sagarika Chakraborty was also attending. Rani Mukherjee got swamped with emotions meeting her.

We could see Rani covering her face as Sagarika entered the stage. While she turned back to wipe her tears, KJo was seen consoling her. Sagarika also moved towards the actress and hugged her with empathy. The film’s track ‘Subho Subho’ was heard playing in the background.

Sagarika had reacted to the film’s trailer

Talking about the trailer, she once told me that watching the trailer made her break down in tears as she witnessed Rani going through the same experiences on screen.

She stated, "I can’t express how it feels watching my story on the screen. When I saw it, I felt like I was reliving those days. I think it's critical for everyone to be aware of what immigrant mothers and parents go through, even today, by telling this story. It’s obvious from the tragic story of Germany. I am in contact with Ariha Shah’s mother, Dhara, whose little daughter has been snatched from her. I ask that you all support her in the same way that I do. She has my endless support as a mother to another mother."

She further added, "I would like to thank Rani Ji for projecting the pain and hardships I suffered to win back my kids. She is also a mother, and I appreciate her for showing a mother’s suffering on screen with such perfection. I myself broke down after watching the trailer."

Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway is all set to enter theaters on March 17, 2023.

