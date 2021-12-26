Rani Mukherji celebrates Christmas with her girl gang; see photos

Christmas is the last festival of the year which people celebrate with full enthusiasm and happiness. Every household is decked with fairy lights and Christmas trees. This day is all about family love and get-togethers, parties, gifts and dressing up in red and green.

'Bunty aur Babli' actress Rani Mukherji celebrated Christmas with her best friends choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant and casting director Shanoo Sharma.

Sharma took to her Instagram, to share selfies of the intimate celebration. Rani is seen wearing a one shoulder red top. She accessorized it with a diamond necklace and a bracelet. She rocked her look with matching red lipstick.

After 'Bunty aur Babli 2', Rani is going to be seen in 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'. The film is to release on 20 May, 2022 and has been co-produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment and directed by Ashima Chibber.

