Awarapan 2 Trailer: Shivam Aka Emraan Hashmi's Rage Looks Intense; Shabana Azmi & Disha Patani Also Grab Attention - Watch

Awarapan 2 Trailer | YouTube

Emraan Hashmi is going to be back as Shivam on the big screen with Awarapan 2. The teaser and the songs had received a mixed response from the audience, and everyone was eagerly waiting for the trailer. Finally, on Thursday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the movie, and, well, it is quite impressive.

The runtime of the trailer is just 1 minute 25 seconds, and it doesn't reveal much about the film's storyline. However, it keeps us hooked and surely creates an impact. It leaves us wanting more! Watch the Awarapan 2 trailer below...

With a sequel, we expect that the franchise will go a notch higher, and after watching the trailer of Awarapan 2, it looks like the film will be more intense and dramatic. Even the action sequences look very well choreographed.

Emraan has been given more screen time in the trailer, and he leaves a mark with his act. After Emraan, it is veteran actress Shabana Azmi who grabs our attention, and even though Disha Patani doesn't have any dialogues in the trailer, her screen presence is quite good.

What impresses us the most in the Awarapan 2 trailer is the song Tera Mera Rishta! It hits hard and takes us on a nostalgia trip.

Awarapan 2 Release Date

Awarapan 2 is slated to release on August 14, 2026. The movie won't get a solo release, as Sunny Deol starrer Batwara 1947 is also scheduled to hit the big screens on the same day. Interestingly, both movies feature Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

While both films are of different genres, it will surely be interesting to see which movie wins the box office race.

Awarapan, which was released in 2007, was a flop at the box office. But later, it attained cult status, and the songs of the movie are still loved by the audience. So, the expectations from Awarapan 2 are quite high.