Awarapan 2 Trailer: 'Bollywood Cinema Is Finally Healing', 'Goosebumps'; Promo Of Emraan Hashmi Starrer Impresses Netizens

Awarapan 2 Trailer | YouTube

The much-awaited trailer of Awarapan 2 was released on Thursday. The movie stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, and Shabana Azmi. There was a buzz on social media that the film might get postponed; however, the makers have confirmed that it will release on August 14, 2026, as scheduled earlier.

While nowadays makers prefer to launch trailers as long as 4 minutes, the runtime of the Awarapan 2 trailer is 1 minute 25 seconds. The trailer is impressive and leaves us wanting more.

Netizens Review Awarapan 2 Trailer

On YouTube, netizens are praising the trailer, and they are excited to watch Awarapan 2. A netizen commented, "This is how trailers should be, short and not revealing too much. Excited for this movie, man, can't wait (sic)."

Another YouTube user wrote, "Finally... cinema is healing. Welcome back, Awarapan (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Goosebumps, Emraan Hashmi is going to again create a MASTERPIECE (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Will Emraan Hashmi Finally Get A Hit?

Emraan's last hit film was Raaz 3, which was released in 2012. In the last 14 years, the actor starred in many movies, and while some did average business at the box office, none of them were hits. So, the fans of Emraan surely have high expectations from Awarapan 2.

When Awarapan was released in 2007, it failed to make a mark at the box office. So, let's wait and watch what response Awarapan 2 will get at the ticket windows.

Awarapan 2 Vs Batwara 1947

Awarapan 2 will be clashing at the box office with Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947. The latter stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. So, it is going to be Shabana Azmi vs Shabana Azmi at the box office during this Independence Day weekend.

It will be interesting to see which movie will leave a mark at the box office.