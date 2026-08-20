Awarapan 2 Leaves Pakistani Singer Mustafa Zahid EMOTIONAL As 'Toh Phir Aao' Plays In Theatre; '19 Years Of My Life Flashed Before My Eyes'- VIDEO

Awarapan 2 Leaves Pakistani Singer Mustafa Zahid EMOTIONAL As 'Toh Phir Aao' Plays In Theatre- VIDEO |

Pakistani singer Mustafa Zahid became an iconic voice with his tracks 'Toh Phir Aao' and 'Tera Mera Rishta' from the 2007 film Awarapan. Now, as Awarapan 2 hits theatres, Mustafa shared an emotional reaction to the film’s opening scene, which features his iconic song. He said watching the sequel gave him a flashback of 19 years of his life.

As the opening scene played in theatres, audiences erupted in cheers, with some even recording Mustafa’s reaction. Sharing a video on social media, Mustafa wrote, "Nearly two decades ago, Awarapan gave me a place in millions of hearts. Tonight, sitting in a theatre watching Awarapan 2, time stood still. In that opening minute, 19 years of my life flashed before my eyes."

Mustafa said he has carried the songs with him throughout his journey, performing them at every stage, city and concert. Recalling when he was approached about the songs for the sequel, the singer added, "When I was approached about my songs for the sequel, I never had an issue with making space for new voices. I’ve always believed in giving back and making way for what comes next."

In his post, Mustafa said that all he ever wanted was dignity and due credit for his contribution. Describing how it felt to hear his voice at the beginning of Awarapan 2, he wrote, "Tonight, the film began with my voice, followed by the loud cheers from the crowd and in that particular moment, I think I received what I always wanted: Dignity & Insane amount of love from all of you."

The singer concluded his post by congratulating the makers and cast of the film. He also teased a possible reunion, writing, "Maybe years from now, we’ll meet again for 3.0." He ended his message to fans on a lighter note, "You’re crying, I’m not."

Awarapan 2 was released in theatres on August 14, 2026 and has emerged as a strong box-office performer. According to Sacnilk’s latest figures, the film has earned Rs. 111.42 crore net in India so far, with its India gross at Rs. 132.92 crore on Day 7; its worldwide gross has crossed Rs. 153 crore.