Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Will Emraan Hashmi Starrer Show Drop On Wednesday After Crossing ₹100 Crore Mark?

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection | YouTube

Emraan Hashmi starrer Awarapan 2 has already become a super hit at the box office. The film took a bumper opening and had a fantastic first weekend. Even on weekdays, it has been performing well, and the movie crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark at the box office in India in just five days. However, after a fantastic run at the box office for five days, the film is expected to show a drop on Wednesday.

As per early estimates, we can expect the movie to collect around Rs. 5-6 crore at the box office on its sixth day, taking the total to around Rs. 105-106 crore net. However, if the footfalls are better in the night shows, the collection can be more as well.

Awarapan 2 Budget

Reportedly, Nitin Kakkar's directorial is made on a budget of Rs. 45 crore. So, if we look at the collections, Awarapan 2 is already a super hit at the box office.

Awarapan 2 Worldwide Gross Collection

Awarapan 2 is also performing well internationally. The film's worldwide gross collection is Rs. 144.13 crore.

Nitin Nakkar's First Commercial Hit

While, of course, it is highly discussed on social media that with Awarapan 2, Emraan got a hit after many years, well, the movie is actually the first commercial hit for filmmaker Nitin Nakkar.

While Nitin earlier helmed wonderful films like Filmistaan, Notebook, and Jawaani Jaaneman, none of his movies did well at the box office. With Awarapan 2, he has got his first box office hit.

Awarapan 2 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, Awarapan 2 offers nothing new or great. A better screenplay and direction could have saved the movie, and the predictable twists and turns are the villain here. Emraan's fans are in for a treat, but others might get disappointed. So, watch it only if you are an Emraan Hashmi fan!"