Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 Beats Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 At The Box Office With A Huge Margin | File photo

On the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day, our local cinema heroes took charge. Spider-Man: Brand New Day played to houseful shows. But it was one Bollywood hero—Emraan Hashmi—who rewrote the box office rules.

Sunny days were short lived

₹25.43 cr is the first weekend collection of the Rajkumar Santoshi-Sunny Deol partition drama Batwara 1947, produced by Aamir Khan.

Truth is stranger than fiction

And a whopping ₹81.21 cr is the collection of Nitin Kakkar and Emraan Hashmi’s musical-actioner, Awarapan 2 for the same period. The story lies in the numbers.

An interesting case study

The fate of these two movies is an important case study. While Batwara 1947 followed traditional methods—media interactions, paparazzi-spotting and flashbacks, Awarapan 2 played hide and seek. Emraan posed less, even spoke less. Disha gave attitude to the paps and spoke to them through shaded lenses. Emraan’s ‘silent stature’ earned himself the title of the dark horse. And, that is exactly how the scenario played out. Emraan threw a googly at his rival-for-the-weekend, Sunny, who nearly got out. As of now, Sunny Deol has managed to save his wicket but he may not be able to play the glorious innings, the trade-experts predicted.

Alpha has beaten Beta by miles; A is mightier than B

The signs of Emraan and Awarapan 2’s ascent were visible from one night before. At 11.30 pm –this film indicated a nett collection of ₹21 cr (nett) having sold 8,89,841 tickets already. This was for 10,244 shows in 1,806 venues.

Batwara 1947 on the other hand, lagged poorly behind with a net-collection indication of just ₹5.38 cr. The tickets sold were only 2,42,029 at 1,819 venues bringing the occupancy ratio to just 12.8 per cent.

The exit polls had all proved wrong. Batwara 1947 with more gravitas and a stronger cast couldn’t beat the predictable, commercial Awarapan 2. When the gods work in your favour, the weakest can become formidable.

After two weeks of complete domination, Spider-Man: Brand New Day didn’t matter so much. The numbers for this Hollywood, sci-fi, adventure, superhero flick flourished. But despite big numbers, it was Awarapan 2 and Emraan who were in the spotlight.