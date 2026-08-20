Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: After Good Monday & Tuesday, Emraan Hashmi Starrer Shows Drop On Wednesday; Earns ₹6.75 Crore

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection | YouTube

Finally, after 14 years, Emraan Hashmi has got a hit at the box office. Awarapan 2 had a fantastic weekend at the ticket windows, and it collected a good amount on Monday and Tuesday as well. The film has already crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark at the box office in India, and it is a super hit. However, on Wednesday, it saw a drop in numbers.

According to Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 collected Rs. 6.75 crore net on its sixth day at the box office in India, taking the total to Rs. 107.50 crore net, which is an excellent amount.

Awarapan 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

The Emraan Hashmi starrer has received a good response overseas. In six days, the worldwide gross collection of Awarapan 2 stands at Rs. 153.59 crore.

Awarapan 2 Budget

According to reports, Awarapan 2 was made on a budget of Rs. 45 crore. So, if we look at the budget and the collection, it is a super hit at the box office.

Awarapan 2 Vs Batwara 1947

Awarapan 2 clashed with Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947, and the latter received a dismal response at the box office. The clash was clearly won by the Emraan Hashmi starrer, as Batwara 1947 has only collected Rs. 32.15 crore net in India in six days.

Usually, when a film starring Sunny Deol clashes at the box office with another movie, it is the veteran actor's film that performs better. However, this time, that didn't happen.

Awarapan 2 Review

Awarapan 2 received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, Awarapan 2 offers nothing new or great. A better screenplay and direction could have saved the movie, and the predictable twists and turns are the villain here. Emraan's fans are in for a treat, but others might get disappointed. So, watch it only if you are an Emraan Hashmi fan!"