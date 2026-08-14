Awarapan 2 First Half Review: Emraan Hashmi Starrer Is Good In Bits & Parts, But Very Predictable

Awarapan 2 First Half Review | Photo Via YouTube

After 19 years, the makers of Awarapan have come up with a sequel, which has hit the big screens today (August 14). The teaser, trailer, and songs had created a decent pre-release buzz, but the advance booking proved that the audience is excited to watch Awarapan 2. Our reviewer is watching the film right now, and it it interval!

Awarapan 2 starts on an emotional note and then moves into the thriller zone. Well, the stiry of the film is decent, but not great. The basic storyline is similar to many movies that we have watched earlier.

The first is good in bits and parts, but it is very predictable. You will know each and every twist and turn before it appears on the big screens. What impresses in first half of Awarapan 2 is that it takes the franchise a notch higher when it comes to scale and production value.

Performance wise, Emraan Hashmi as Shivam is impressive till now, but Puran Gabbi as the antagonist steals the show. Disha Patani is fine and we hope that Shabana Azmi has a better role in the second half.

The interval point is interesting. So let's wait and watch what will happen after the interval.

Stay tuned to The Free Press Journal for the full Awarapan 2 review!