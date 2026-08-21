Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Emraan Hashmi Starrer Earns ₹113.50 Crore During Its First Week

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection | YouTube

Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2 is a super hit at the box office. The film, in its first week, has done fantastic business, and as there are no big films releasing this Friday, it is expected to rule at the box office in its second week as well.

According to Sacnilk, on its seventh day, the movie collected Rs. 6 crore net in India, taking the total to Rs. 113.50 crore, which is an excellent amount. The gross collection in India stands at Rs. 135.37 crore.

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide

The film has collected Rs. 26.30 crore gross overseas. So, the worldwide gross collection is Rs. 161.67 crore, which is surely a very good amount.

Awarapan 2 Budget

Awarapan 2 was reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 45 crore, so a net collection of Rs. 113.50 crore makes it a super hit at the box office. The movie is expected to perform well during its second week until the Yash-starrer Toxic hits the big screens on August 26, 2026.

Awarapan 2 Vs Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

In 2007, Awarapan and Sunny Deol's Apne hit the big screens on the same date. The former had become a flop at the box office, and the latter performed better.

Now, after 19 years, Awarapan 2 has performed much better than Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947. The latter has just collected Rs. 33 crore net in India.

Awarapan 2 Review

Awarapan 2 received mixed reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, Awarapan 2 offers nothing new or great. A better screenplay and direction could have saved the movie, and the predictable twists and turns are the villain here. Emraan's fans are in for a treat, but others might get disappointed. So, watch it only if you are an Emraan Hashmi fan!"