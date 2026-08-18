Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: After Monday Drop, Will Emraan Hashmi Starrer Show Jump On Tuesday?

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection | YouTube

Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2 is already a super hit at the box office. The movie has collected Rs. 91 crore net at the box office in India in four days. Now, it will be interesting to see whether, with its fifth-day collection, the movie will enter the Rs. 100 crore club or not.

As per early estimates, we can expect the day five collection to be around Rs. 8-9 crore, so the total collection can be around Rs. 99-100 crore net in India. On Tuesdays, the ticket prices are reasonable, so usually the footfalls are more. So, if the footfalls are better in the late evening and night shows, the collection can be more as well.

Awarapan 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, when it comes to the film's worldwide gross collection, the movie has already crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark. Awarapan 2, in four days, has grossed Rs. 130.82 crore, which is a fantastic amount.

Awarapan 2 Budget

Awarapan 2 was reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 45 crore. So, it has surpassed its budget and collected double than it in just four days. While the movie is a super hit, it is all set to become a blockbuster.

Emraan Hashmi's Biggest Hit

As a solo hero, clearly Awarapan 2 has turned out to be Emraan's biggest hit till date. The actor has got a hit in his kitty after a gap of 14 years.

Awarapan 2 Review

Awarapan 2, which is directed by Nitin Kakkar, received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, Awarapan 2 offers nothing new or great. A better screenplay and direction could have saved the movie, and the predictable twists and turns are the villain here. Emraan's fans are in for a treat, but others might get disappointed. So, watch it only if you are an Emraan Hashmi fan!"