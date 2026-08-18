Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Emraan Hashmi & Disha Patani Starrer Drops 64%, But Still Surpasses ₹130 Crore Worldwide

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 | Photo Via YouTube

Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani’s romantic action drama Awarapan 2 witnessed a significant drop in collections on its first Monday. The film, which was released on August 14, clashed at the box office with Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi and Preity Zinta’s period drama Batwara 1947. Despite the Monday dip, Awarapan 2 continues to maintain a strong position at the box office.

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, on day 4, Awarapan 2 collected Rs 9.25 crore net in India across 10,849 shows. The Monday collection represents a 64.4% drop from the previous day's net collection of Rs 26 crore. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 91 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 109.02 crore.

The film has also been performing well in overseas markets. Awarapan 2 earned Rs 2.50 crore overseas on Day 4, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 21.80 crore. Its worldwide gross collection currently stands at an impressive Rs 130.82 crore.

Awarapan 2 Budget

While the 64.4% drop on the first Monday may appear steep, the overall box office performance remains strong when viewed against the film’s reported budget.

According to reports, Awarapan 2 has been made on a budget of around Rs 45 crore. For now, despite the first Monday drop, Awarapan 2’s overall box office performance can be described as very good, especially considering its reported budget.

Awarapan 2 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, Awarapan 2 offers nothing new or great. A better screenplay and direction could have saved the movie, and the predictable twists and turns are the villain here. Emraan's fans are in for a treat, but others might get disappointed. So, watch it only if you are an Emraan Hashmi fan!"