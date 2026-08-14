Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Emraan Hashmi Starrer All Set To Take Bumper Opening

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection | YouTube

The trailer and songs of Awarapan 2 received mixed responses from netizens, but the advance booking of Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani starrer proved that the audience is excited to watch the movie on the big screens on the first day. The Nitin Kakkar directorial is all set to take a bumper opening at the box office.

As per early estimates, we can expect Awarapan 2 to collect around Rs. 15-18 crore at the box office on its first day, which will be an excellent amount. However, if the footfalls in the evening and night shows are better, the collection can be more as well.

Awarapan 2 has clased with Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947, and the former is surely going to take a better opening.

Awarapan 2 Vs Awarapan

The lifetime collection of Awarapan (2007) was around Rs. 12-25-12.50 crore gross worldwide. Now, Awarapan 2 is all set to surpass the lifetime collection of its first part on its first day itself.

Awarapan 2 Budget

The makers of Awarapan 2 have not yet announced the budget officially, but according to reports, the movie is made on a budget of Rs. 45 crore. So, it looks like, during the first weekend, the film will surpass its budget at the box office.

Awarapan 2 Review

Awarapan 2 has received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2.5 stars and wrote, "Awarapan 2 offers nothing new or great. A better screenplay and direction could have saved the movie, and the predictable twists and turns are the villain here. Emraan's fans are in for a treat, but others might get disappointed. So, watch it only if you are an Emraan Hashmi fan!"

Well, it will be interesting to see whether the mixed reviews will affect the film's collection over the weekend or not.