Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Emraan Hashmi Gets His Highest Opening, Nitin Kakkar's Directorial Earns ₹21 Crore

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection | Instagram

Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani in the lead roles, created a decent pre-release buzz. But the advance booking of the film was excellent, and it has taken a bumper opening at the box office. The movie has received mixed reviews from critics, but clearly, the audience was excited to watch Awarapan 2 on the big screen.

According to Sacnilk, on its first day, the movie collected Rs. 21 crore net in India, which is an excellent amount. The worldwide gross collection of Awarapan 2 is Rs. 27.20 crore.

Awarapan, which was released in 2007, was a flop at the box office, and the worldwide lifetime collection of the movie was around Rs. 12.50 crore. So, on its first day itself, Awarapan 2 has crossed the lifetime collection of Awarapan.

Awarapan 2 Budget

According to reports, Awarapan 2 is made on a budget of Rs. 45 crore. So, an opening of Rs. 21 crore is surely fantastic. During its first weekend, the movie will easily surpass its budget at the box office.

However, as it has received mixed reviews from critics and the audience, it will be interesting to see whether the film will show a jump at the box office during the weekend or not.

Emraan Hashmi's Biggest Opening

With Awarapan 2, Emraan has got his biggest opening to date as a solo hero. The actor has not given a hit at the box office for the past many years. But finally, it looks like he will get a superhit.

Awarapan 2 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, Awarapan 2 offers nothing new or great. A better screenplay and direction could have saved the movie, and the predictable twists and turns are the villain here. Emraan's fans are in for a treat, but others might get disappointed. So, watch it only if you are an Emraan Hashmi fan!"