Avinash Tiwary And Medha Shankar Starrer Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Screened At The Rashtrapati Bhavan; Producer Says, 'It’s A Proud Moment'

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Screened At The Rashtrapati Bhavan | YouTube

Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankar starrer Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 was released on Friday. While the film received mixed reviews from critics and the audience, it was screened at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. According to Bollywood Hungama, the screening was hosted by the makers.

While talking to the portal, producer Vinod Bachchan said, “We are truly honoured to have Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan. It’s a proud moment for the entire team to see the film appreciated on such a prestigious venue. The love the film has received so far has been very encouraging, and this recognition makes the journey even more special for all of us.”

Directed by Prasshant Jha, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2020 release Ginny Weds Sunny. Part 1, starring Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam, was released on Netflix, but Part 2 has hit the big screens. However, the movie has failed to leave a mark at the box office.

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Box Office Collection

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 took a very low opening of Rs. 25 lakh. On Saturday, it did show a good jump and collected Rs. 57 lakh. However, on Sunday, it showed a drop and earned Rs. 38 lakh, taking the first weekend total to Rs. 1.20 crore.

Well, after such a disappointing weekend, it is expected that the movie will show a huge drop on Monday. For now, it is heading to become a flop at the box office.

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2 stars and wrote, "Despite the presence of Avinash Tiwari and Medha Shankr, the film suffers in many places because of the script. Added to that, the lack of publicity and the low buzz about the film is bound to make this film struggle at the box office."