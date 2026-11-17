Avengers Doomsday Advance Booking |

Russo Brothers' Avengers: Doomsday is all set to release on December 17, 2026, in India. The first show of the film in Mumbai will start at midnight, and theatres will be operating for 24 hours, as shows of the movie are going to take place round the clock. For now, advance booking has opened in four formats: MS Infinity Vision, MS Infinity Vision 3D, MS Infinity Vision 4DX 3D, and MS Infinity Vision 3D ScreenX.

As advance booking has started, we went to BookMyShow to check the highest ticket price for Avengers: Doomsday, and we were left shocked! At Cinepolis in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, the price of a single ticket is Rs. 4,200. Yes, you read that right! This ticket price is for the MS Infinity Vision 4DX 3D format for the 12:01 am show.

Screenshot from BookMyShow |

Avengers: Doomsday Advance Booking

The advance booking for Avengers: Doomsday started on Tuesday, and within just a few hours, it received a fantastic response. The movie is clearly heading for an amazing opening at the box office in India.

Avengers: Endgame Box Office Collection

Avengers: Endgame, which was released in 2019, had an opening of Rs. 53.60 crore net, and the lifetime net collection of the movie was Rs. 370.05 crore in India. It is expected that Avengers: Doomsday will get a much better opening in the country, and even its lifetime collection will be higher.

Avengers: Doomsday Release Date

While Avengers: Doomsday is slated to release in the United States on December 18, 2026, in India, it will be released a day earlier, on December 17, 2026.

The movie will clash at the box office with Dune: Part Three, which is slated to release on December 18.

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