The countdown to Marvel's next big superhero spectacle has officially begun in India. Advance bookings for Avengers: Doomsday opened at midnight on Tuesday, and the film has already started witnessing a strong response, with several shows filling up quickly across major cities.

The film, which is scheduled to arrive in Indian cinemas on December 17, will release a day before its US debut. Available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, the highly anticipated Marvel outing is already generating excitement among moviegoers.

Doomsday Advance Booking

Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Kochi are among the cities where several screenings are reportedly filling up fast, with some shows already sold out. Audiences can choose from screenings scheduled throughout the day, beginning at 12:01 am and extending until 11:55 pm.

The strong response follows weeks of online excitement, with Indian Marvel fans taking to social media to push for advance bookings under the hashtag #OpenDoomsdayBookings. Their campaign gained momentum as audiences waited for ticket sales to go live.

The excitement also reflects the film's growing popularity in international markets. Avengers: Doomsday has reportedly crossed $150 million in worldwide advance ticket sales. Premium-format presales alone brought in $16.5 million within the first 24 hours, highlighting the interest surrounding the upcoming release.

The film's promotional campaign has also generated impressive numbers. Its first full-length trailer reportedly attracted 503 million views in its first 24 hours, making it the second-biggest movie trailer launch in history. The film has also recorded presales milestones in markets such as the UK and Brazil.

Meanwhile, trade projections suggest that Avengers: Doomsday could potentially cross the $1 billion mark during its opening weekend, putting it in the running for a record-breaking global debut.

For Indian audiences, the December 17 release date offers an added advantage, as they will get to watch the film before viewers in the US. The film will be screened in multiple languages and premium formats, including Marvel Studios Presented In Infinity Vision.

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