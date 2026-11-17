Marvel fans in India will not have to wait for regular morning screenings to catch Avengers: Doomsday. With advance bookings now open, theatres across the country are preparing for round-the-clock screenings, including midnight shows starting at 12 am.

The demand for the upcoming superhero film has prompted cinemas to schedule shows at different hours of the day and night. Apart from the first screenings at 12 am, audiences can also book tickets for early-morning shows at 3:25 am and 6:30 am. Late-night screenings, including shows at 11:55 pm, are also available, making it possible for fans to watch the film at almost any hour.

Several shows are already filling up quickly in major markets such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Kochi, with some screenings reportedly sold out. The unusual scheduling reflects the excitement surrounding the Marvel release, as fans look to secure tickets for their preferred show timings.

Avengers: Doomsday will reach Indian cinemas on December 17, a day before its US release. The film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, giving audiences across the country multiple language options.

About Avengers: Doomsday

While the makers have kept most details about the storyline under wraps, Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is expected to emerge as the major threat facing the superheroes. Sandra Hüller's role has also become a subject of speculation, with theories suggesting that she could play Doctor Doom's mother or one of the Latverian Witches. However, these details have not been officially confirmed.

Adding to the excitement, Marvel recently unveiled the film's second trailer at Disney's D23 fan convention. The two-minute preview offers a closer look at Downey's Doctor Doom and his confrontation with some of the Marvel Universe's most powerful characters.

The trailer features the villain facing the Fantastic Four, Avengers and X-Men as the different superhero teams prepare to take on their common enemy.