‘Aur Free Mein Itna PR..’: Elvish Yadav Reacts To ‘Abuse’ Received By Hardik Pandya Fans Over Promo Shoot With Nataša Stanković

A few days ago, Elvish Yadav dropped an Instagram reel with Natasa Stankovic, the ex wife of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. While this reel went ahead to go viral on social media in no time, the popular YouTuber was then spotted with Natasa at the Mumbai airport, after which, a lot of hatred and trolling was directed at the popular social media figures.

A tweet, supporting Elvish Yadav and Natasa Stankovic and slamming the trolls was noticed by the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner today. Akkash Ashok Gupta took to his X handle and slammed the people trolling Natasa and Elvish for their appearance together and called it ‘illiteracy.’

Reacting to the same, Elvish went ahead to state that the trolling also helps in free ‘PR.’ The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner said, ‘Aur Free Me Itna PR Bhi Karwa Dete Hai.’

Aur Free Me Itna PR Bhi Karwa Dete Hai🥹 https://t.co/hyLlyVbJWA — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) October 13, 2024

While it is still unsure if both Natasa and Elvish are going to be appearing in a project together, their recent public appearance has given rise to a lot of questions.

On the work front, while Elvish is all set to be the new gang leader in Roadies, Natasa Stankovic, who recently parted ways with cricketRR Hardik Pandya