 ‘Aur Free Mein Itna PR..’: Elvish Yadav Reacts To ‘Abuse’ Received By Hardik Pandya Fans Over Promo Shoot With Nataša Stanković
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment‘Aur Free Mein Itna PR..’: Elvish Yadav Reacts To ‘Abuse’ Received By Hardik Pandya Fans Over Promo Shoot With Nataša Stanković

‘Aur Free Mein Itna PR..’: Elvish Yadav Reacts To ‘Abuse’ Received By Hardik Pandya Fans Over Promo Shoot With Nataša Stanković

Elvish Yadav has finally reacted to Hardik Pandya’s fans trolling him and Natasa Stankovic for their recent appearance together. Taking to his X handle, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner has called this trolling ‘free PR.’

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 07:56 PM IST
article-image

A few days ago, Elvish Yadav dropped an Instagram reel with Natasa Stankovic, the ex wife of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. While this reel went ahead to go viral on social media in no time, the popular YouTuber was then spotted with Natasa at the Mumbai airport, after which, a lot of hatred and trolling was directed at the popular social media figures.

Read Also
Elvish Yadav Vibes With Hardik Pandya's Ex-Wife Natasa Stankovic In New VIDEO: 'Whole New Level'
article-image

A tweet, supporting Elvish Yadav and Natasa Stankovic and slamming the trolls was noticed by the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner today. Akkash Ashok Gupta took to his X handle and slammed the people trolling Natasa and Elvish for their appearance together and called it ‘illiteracy.’

Reacting to the same, Elvish went ahead to state that the trolling also helps in free ‘PR.’ The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner said, ‘Aur Free Me Itna PR Bhi Karwa Dete Hai.’

Read Also
Natasa Stankovic Announces Music Video 'Tere Krke' Post Split, Hardik Pandya's Brother Kunal Reacts
article-image

While it is still unsure if both Natasa and Elvish are going to be appearing in a project together, their recent public appearance has given rise to a lot of questions.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Western Railway To Boost Punctuality And Add Local Train Services With Completion Of Sixth Line By March 2025
Mumbai: Western Railway To Boost Punctuality And Add Local Train Services With Completion Of Sixth Line By March 2025
‘Aur Free Mein Itna PR..’: Elvish Yadav Reacts To ‘Abuse’ Received By Hardik Pandya Fans Over Promo Shoot With Nataša Stanković
‘Aur Free Mein Itna PR..’: Elvish Yadav Reacts To ‘Abuse’ Received By Hardik Pandya Fans Over Promo Shoot With Nataša Stanković
Rajasthan Bypolls: BJP, Congress Focus On Preparations & Booth Management As 7 Assembly Seats At Stake
Rajasthan Bypolls: BJP, Congress Focus On Preparations & Booth Management As 7 Assembly Seats At Stake
Mumbai Metro 3: MMRC Set To Enhance Passengers' Commuting Experience On Aqua Line, Takes Up 'Multi-Modal Integration Works'
Mumbai Metro 3: MMRC Set To Enhance Passengers' Commuting Experience On Aqua Line, Takes Up 'Multi-Modal Integration Works'

On the work front, while Elvish is all set to be the new gang leader in Roadies, Natasa Stankovic, who recently parted ways with cricketRR Hardik Pandya

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Aur Free Mein Itna PR..’: Elvish Yadav Reacts To ‘Abuse’ Received By Hardik Pandya Fans...

‘Aur Free Mein Itna PR..’: Elvish Yadav Reacts To ‘Abuse’ Received By Hardik Pandya Fans...

Salman Khan’s Sisters Alvira, Arpita & Others Spotted To Pay Their Final Tributes To Late Baba...

Salman Khan’s Sisters Alvira, Arpita & Others Spotted To Pay Their Final Tributes To Late Baba...

Shraddha Kapoor Dazzles As Kalki's Showstopper In Dreamy Lehenga At Lakme Fashion Week

Shraddha Kapoor Dazzles As Kalki's Showstopper In Dreamy Lehenga At Lakme Fashion Week

Salman Khan Reaches Late Baba Siddique’s Residence, Appears Shattered (Video)

Salman Khan Reaches Late Baba Siddique’s Residence, Appears Shattered (Video)

Bigg Boss 18: ‘Dekho Asim Riaz Ki Acting Kar Raha Hai,’ Says Shehzada Dhami To Avinash Mishra As...

Bigg Boss 18: ‘Dekho Asim Riaz Ki Acting Kar Raha Hai,’ Says Shehzada Dhami To Avinash Mishra As...