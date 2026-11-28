Atif Aslam Performs Jaan Se Guzarte Hain At Dubai Concert | Instagram

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam recently performed at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Friday, November 27, 2026. Several videos from the concert have since gone viral on social media. One of the clips showed the singer performing Jaan Se Guzarte Hain from Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, sparking reactions online.

Atif Aslam Performs Dhurandhar's Jaan Se Guzarte Hain At Dubai Concert

A concertgoer who attended Atif's Dubai show shared a video of his performance on social media and wrote, "Atif Aslam singing a song from Dhurandhar in Dubai… now THAT’S a plot twist nobody saw coming! Some songs really don’t need a visa!"

Check out the video:

The Song's Original Roots

However, the song is originally a qawwali by legendary Pakistani singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Titled Dil Pe Zakham Khate Hain, the track was released in 1977 and was recreated years later for Dhurandhar.

Atif Aslam's Performance Sparks Reactions

The video sparked a discussion in the comments section, with several users pointing out that the song originally belonged to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and was not originally from Dhurandhar. Some criticised the concertgoer for referring to it as a song from the film, while others praised Atif for his rendition.