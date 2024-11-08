 Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Announce Pregnancy: Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Other Celebs Send Love To Parents-To-Be
Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul recently announced their first pregnancy, revealing that their baby is due in 2025. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Sobhita Dhulipala, Rakul Preet Singh, and others sent their love to the parents-to-be. Athiya and KL Rahul tied the knot in January 2023.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 07:33 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty announced that she is expecting her first baby with cricketer KL Rahul. On Friday, November 8, the actress shared the happy news on social media with a heartwarming post and revealed that their baby is due in 2025.

Shetty dropped a white heart emoticon along with a photo in her post. She wrote, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025 (along with tiny feet and evil eye emoticons)."

Check it out:

article-image

Several Bollywood celebrities sent love to the parents-to-be in the comments section. Arjun Kapoor, who is basking in the success of Singham Again commented, "Dumpling coming thru." Rakul Preet Singh said, "Omgggggg congratulations!!! So so happppy for you guys." Pooja Hegde wrote, "Omggggg… Congratulations to you both."

While Vaani Kapoor wrote, "Aww congratulations you guys." Sonakshi Sinha said, "Omg omg omg sooooo happy." Bride-to-be Sobhita Dhulipala added, "OMGGGGGGG so sweeeet!"

Shibani Dandekar commented, "Congratulations my darling so happy for you both." Esha Gupta wrote, "Omggggg… Congratulations to you both." Rhea Kapoor wrote, 'Aww congratulations."

Athiya’s brother, soon-to-be uncle Ahan Shetty, shared an emotional teary-eyed emoji. Others stars including Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, also showered love.

article-image

Athiya and KL Rahul tied the knot in January 2023, at the actress' father Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala in an intimate ceremony. The wedding was attended by family and close friends.

Reportedly, the duo met in a through a common friend and started dating.

On the work front, Athiya made her acting debut in 2015 with the film Hero, which starred Sooraj Pancholi in the lead.

Later, she starred in Mubarakan alongside Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty, Neha Sharma, and Ratna Pathak Shah, among others.

She was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor and was released in 2019. The comedy film featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

article-image

