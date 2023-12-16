'Ate & Left No Crumbs': Netizens Laud Aaradhya Bachchan's Acting Chops At School Annual Day Event

The Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai hosted what can easily be called the most star-studded annual day event in the city. Several Bollywood celebs marked their attendance at the event where their kids belted out some stellar performances. But the one act that has caught everyone's eyes was that of Aaradhya Bachchan, the daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Several photos and videos of Aaradhya performing a play at the school's annual day event have surfaced on the internet, and netizens cannot help but point out her uncanny resemblance with her mother.

She can be seen playing the lead in a musical, and as her proud parents cheered for her, netizens too appreciated her acting chops and confidence at the young age of 12.

In the video, Aaradhya can be seen wearing a black and blue robe, with her hair tied back in an extravagant bun, and heavy eye makeup. As she sang her lines and muttered her dialogues, proud mommy Aishwarya could be seen recording her daughter's act on her phone.

Read Also Proud Dad Shah Rukh Khan Cheers On As Youngest Child AbRam Khan Mimics His Signature Pose

"What a Superstar Presence n Performer she is Already and Why not!!!!!! Woahhh that Confidence," a netizen commented, while another wrote, "Ate and left no crumbs".

Ate and left no crumbs 👏🏽



Mother Aaradhya Rai Bachchan y’all 😭❤️#AishwaryaRaiBachchan #aaradhyabachchan pic.twitter.com/WZhum1I0T4 — AISHWARYA RAI 💙 (@my_aishwarya) December 15, 2023

What a Superstar Presence n Performer she is Already and Why not!!!!!! Woahhh that Confidence..love love love ❤️

#AaradhyaBachchan @hasinimani coming for her 😍 pic.twitter.com/uWjUTA6Kxe — Ruth (@Ruth4ashab) December 15, 2023

A user also tweeted, "She has very powerful and expensive eyes as well," and another pointed out how it was the first time people were seeing her with a different hairstyle. "Finally without bangs.. She’s cute," a user wrote.

The Multi talented AARADHYA 🥹🤌🏻

.

since you guys saw her forehead ,take a sleep and never wake up …😭😭

.

.#AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/zTm66JYYlE — Varun (@stayhappyhuman) December 15, 2023

Meanwhile, amid rumours of Aishwarya and Abhishek's separation, the entire Bachchan family was seen attending the annual day event together. The proud parents were accompanied by Amitabh Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, and Brindya Rai.

Besides, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan too were seen cheering for AbRam during his performance, where he pulled off his father's signature pose. Kareena Kapoor Khan too clapped and hooted for her elder son Taimur Ali Khan, who was part of another play.