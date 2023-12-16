 'Ate & Left No Crumbs': Netizens Laud Aaradhya Bachchan's Acting Chops At School Annual Day Event
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Ate & Left No Crumbs': Netizens Laud Aaradhya Bachchan's Acting Chops At School Annual Day Event

'Ate & Left No Crumbs': Netizens Laud Aaradhya Bachchan's Acting Chops At School Annual Day Event

Aaradhya played the lead in a musical at the annual day event and netizens also pointed out her uncanny resemblance with mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, December 16, 2023, 09:38 AM IST
article-image

The Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai hosted what can easily be called the most star-studded annual day event in the city. Several Bollywood celebs marked their attendance at the event where their kids belted out some stellar performances. But the one act that has caught everyone's eyes was that of Aaradhya Bachchan, the daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Several photos and videos of Aaradhya performing a play at the school's annual day event have surfaced on the internet, and netizens cannot help but point out her uncanny resemblance with her mother.

She can be seen playing the lead in a musical, and as her proud parents cheered for her, netizens too appreciated her acting chops and confidence at the young age of 12.

In the video, Aaradhya can be seen wearing a black and blue robe, with her hair tied back in an extravagant bun, and heavy eye makeup. As she sang her lines and muttered her dialogues, proud mommy Aishwarya could be seen recording her daughter's act on her phone.

Read Also
Proud Dad Shah Rukh Khan Cheers On As Youngest Child AbRam Khan Mimics His Signature Pose
article-image

"What a Superstar Presence n Performer she is Already and Why not!!!!!! Woahhh that Confidence," a netizen commented, while another wrote, "Ate and left no crumbs".

A user also tweeted, "She has very powerful and expensive eyes as well," and another pointed out how it was the first time people were seeing her with a different hairstyle. "Finally without bangs.. She’s cute," a user wrote.

Meanwhile, amid rumours of Aishwarya and Abhishek's separation, the entire Bachchan family was seen attending the annual day event together. The proud parents were accompanied by Amitabh Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, and Brindya Rai.

Besides, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan too were seen cheering for AbRam during his performance, where he pulled off his father's signature pose. Kareena Kapoor Khan too clapped and hooted for her elder son Taimur Ali Khan, who was part of another play.

Read Also
VIDEO: Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Arrive In Separate Cars For Aaradhya's School Annual...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai & Other Celebs Attend Dhirubhai Ambani School's...

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai & Other Celebs Attend Dhirubhai Ambani School's...

'Ate & Left No Crumbs': Netizens Laud Aaradhya Bachchan's Acting Chops At School Annual Day Event

'Ate & Left No Crumbs': Netizens Laud Aaradhya Bachchan's Acting Chops At School Annual Day Event

Friends Actor Matthew Perry's Autopsy Reveals He Died Of Acute Effects Of Ketamine

Friends Actor Matthew Perry's Autopsy Reveals He Died Of Acute Effects Of Ketamine

Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Calls Munawar Faruqui 'Non-Committal' Contestant, Latter...

Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Calls Munawar Faruqui 'Non-Committal' Contestant, Latter...

Who Is Tannaz Davoodi? Meet The Face Of The Viral Animal Song Jamal Kudu

Who Is Tannaz Davoodi? Meet The Face Of The Viral Animal Song Jamal Kudu