At 78, Nobel, Oscar, Pulitzer and Grammy winner, Bob Dylan finally gets a Billboard Number 1

Bob Dylan might be the only person who has an Oscar, a Grammy, a Pulitzer and a Nobel but recently he got an honour that he never had before – being number 1 on top of the Billboard charts.

Murder Most Foul, Bob Dylan’s longest song till date, finally made it to the top of the Billboard charts, sitting atop the Rock Digital Song Sales Chart after selling 10,000 downloads in its first week of release.

The ballad on JFK - Murder Most Foul - was Dylan’s first original song since his 2012 album the Tempest. Music aficionados have often pointed out that Dylan’s covers are actually sung and performed better than his originals, as evidenced by Hendrix’s All Along The Watch Tower and Guns and Roses’ Knocking on Heaven’s Door.