 Assi, Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Collection Day 7: Taapsee Pannu Starrer Collects ₹6.96 Crore & Mrunal-Siddhant's Film Earns ₹6.17 Crore In Week One
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAssi, Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Collection Day 7: Taapsee Pannu Starrer Collects ₹6.96 Crore & Mrunal-Siddhant's Film Earns ₹6.17 Crore In Week One

Assi, Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Collection Day 7: Taapsee Pannu Starrer Collects ₹6.96 Crore & Mrunal-Siddhant's Film Earns ₹6.17 Crore In Week One

Taapsee Pannu starrer Assi and Mrunal Thakur and Siddhanth Chaturvedi starrer Do Deewane Seher Mein have failed to make a mark at the box office. The former, in its first week, collected Rs. 6.96 crore, and the latter earned Rs. 6.17 crore.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 11:08 AM IST
article-image
Assi, Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Collection |

Taapsee Pannu starrer Assi and Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Do Deewane Seher Mein were released last Friday. While the former received positive reviews from critics, the latter got mixed reviews. Do Deewane Seher Mein took a better opening than Assi, but the Taapsee Pannu starrer showed a good jump over the weekend. But, during the weekdays, both movies dropped, and they have collected a disappointing amount by the end of their first week.

Assi Box Office Collection Day 7

According to Sacnilk, the Anubhav Sinha directorial on its seventh day collected Rs. 61 lakh, taking the total to Rs. 6.96 crore. The movie is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 30-40 crore, so the collection is surely not up to the mark.

Despite getting such amazing reviews, the film has failed to make a mark at the box office. There's no major film releasing on Friday (Feb 27), so that might benefit Assi, and it can collect a good amount during its second weekend. So, let's wait and watch!

FPJ Shorts
'Naam Bada, Darshan Chota...': Karan Johar Quips Up About His Bank Balance
'Naam Bada, Darshan Chota...': Karan Johar Quips Up About His Bank Balance
Bihar RS Polls: AIMIM's Akhtarul Iman Meets RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav, Hints At Common Opposition Candidate For Fifth Seat
Bihar RS Polls: AIMIM's Akhtarul Iman Meets RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav, Hints At Common Opposition Candidate For Fifth Seat
Delhi Education Department Announces Nursery Admission Schedule For 2026–27 Academic Session
Delhi Education Department Announces Nursery Admission Schedule For 2026–27 Academic Session
India, Israel Elevate Ties To Special Strategic Partnership; PM Modi Discusses Gaza Peace Plan
India, Israel Elevate Ties To Special Strategic Partnership; PM Modi Discusses Gaza Peace Plan
Read Also
Taapsee Pannu Urges Audience To Watch Assi: 'Uncomfortable Kar Sakti Hai, Par Yaad Rahegi'—VIDEO
article-image

Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Collection Day 7

Meanwhile, Do Deewane Seher Mein collected approximately Rs. 37 lakh on its seventh day, taking the total to Rs. 6.17 crore. The film's pre-release buzz was average, and post-release, the mixed reviews surely became a hurdle for the movie.

It will be interesting to see whether the Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer will show a jump at the box office during its second weekend or not.

Read Also
Javed Akhtar Praises Taapsee Pannu's Assi, Says Film Narrated In 'Very Graceful' Manner: 'It's...
article-image

O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 14

O'Romeo in its second week, performed better than the new release. On its day 14 it collected around Rs. 1.25 crore, taking the total to Rs. 61.55 crore. But, due to a reported budget of around Rs. 120 crore, the film is a flop at the box office.

Follow us on