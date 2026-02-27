Assi, Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Collection Day 7: Taapsee Pannu Starrer Collects ₹6.96 Crore & Mrunal-Siddhant's Film Earns ₹6.17 Crore In Week One

Assi, Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Collection |

Taapsee Pannu starrer Assi and Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Do Deewane Seher Mein were released last Friday. While the former received positive reviews from critics, the latter got mixed reviews. Do Deewane Seher Mein took a better opening than Assi, but the Taapsee Pannu starrer showed a good jump over the weekend. But, during the weekdays, both movies dropped, and they have collected a disappointing amount by the end of their first week.

Assi Box Office Collection Day 7

According to Sacnilk, the Anubhav Sinha directorial on its seventh day collected Rs. 61 lakh, taking the total to Rs. 6.96 crore. The movie is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 30-40 crore, so the collection is surely not up to the mark.

Despite getting such amazing reviews, the film has failed to make a mark at the box office. There's no major film releasing on Friday (Feb 27), so that might benefit Assi, and it can collect a good amount during its second weekend. So, let's wait and watch!

Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Collection Day 7

Meanwhile, Do Deewane Seher Mein collected approximately Rs. 37 lakh on its seventh day, taking the total to Rs. 6.17 crore. The film's pre-release buzz was average, and post-release, the mixed reviews surely became a hurdle for the movie.

It will be interesting to see whether the Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer will show a jump at the box office during its second weekend or not.

O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 14

O'Romeo in its second week, performed better than the new release. On its day 14 it collected around Rs. 1.25 crore, taking the total to Rs. 61.55 crore. But, due to a reported budget of around Rs. 120 crore, the film is a flop at the box office.