 Assi, Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Will Both Movies Show A Jump On Saturday?
Taapsee Pannu starrer Assi and Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Do Deewane Seher Mein were released on Friday, and both movies took a slow start at the box office. So, will they show a jump on their second day, Saturday? Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
Taapsee Pannu starrer Assi and Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Do Deewane Seher Mein were released on Friday. The former collected Rs. 1 crore at the box office on day one, and the latter minted Rs. 1.25 crore. While Assi has received positive reviews, Do Deewane Seher Mein has got mixed reviews from critics.

Assi Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction

With positive reviews from critics and the audience, Assi is expected to show growth in numbers. As per early estimates, the movie might collect around Rs. 1.20-1.50 crore on its second day. However, if the footfalls are better in the evening and night shows, the collection can be more as well.

In fact, it is expected to collect better than Do Deewane Seher Mein.

Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction

Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi's film might not show a jump at the box office on Saturday, and stay steady. It is expected to collect around Rs. 1.20-1.30 crore. But, if in the evening and night shows, the footfalls get better, we can expect it to show a minimal jump in the numbers.

Assi Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Assi 3.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, Assi is a hard-hitting and disturbing film. It reminds us that even in 2026, one of the biggest issues in our country is women's safety. Assi does not entertain, but it gives you a reality check that hits hard."

Do Deewane Seher Mein Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Do Deewane Seher Mein 2 stars and wrote, "They say ‘anything in excess is poison’.. something that ‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’ suffers from… too much dragging simplicity. Given the current trend of films, a film of this stature will possibly find itself struggling at the box office… it really has to rely heavily on word of mouth."

