Assi Box Office Collection Day 1: Taapsee Pannu Starrer Takes An Opening Of ₹1 Crore

Assi Box Office Collection | YouTube

Anubhav Sinha's Assi, starring Taapsee Pannu and Kani Kusruti, was released on Friday. The makers had shown the film to the media a week prior, and the movie received positive reviews. But, when it comes to box office, Assi has taken a slow start.

According to Sacnilk, the movie collected approximately Rs. 1 crore on its first day, which is surely not a great number. But, content-driven movies usually take a slow start, and with positive reviews and word of mouth, it shows a jump at the box office. So, we can expect the same to happen with Assi.

Assi Budget

The makers of Assi have not yet officially announced the budget of the film, but according to some reports, the movie was made on a budget of Rs. 30-40 crore. So, Anubhav Sinha's directorial needs to show a good jump at the box office to collect a decent amount over the weekend.

Assi Vs Do Deewane Seher Mein

Assi clashes at the box office with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur starrer Do Deewane Seher Mein. The latter collected a bit more than the former.

Do Deewane Seher Mein, which has received mixed reviews from the critics, collected approximately Rs. 1.25 crore on its first day.

Assi Reviews

Assi has received positive reviews from the critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, Assi is a hard-hitting and disturbing film. It reminds us that even in 2026, one of the biggest issues in our country is women's safety. Assi does not entertain, but it gives you a reality check that hits hard."

Not just the critics, but even netizens are impressed with Assi. So, the reviews and positive word of mouth should help the film at the box office.