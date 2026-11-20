Assamese Film Adishakti Wins Best Film Award At Las Vegas Indie Awards Ahead Of Theatrical Release | X / ANI

Guwahati: Even before its theatrical release, Adishakti, a full-length Assamese feature film directed by Bitopan Kashyap, has brought pride and recognition to the Assamese film industry at both national and international levels.

Produced under the banner of Ayra Motion Pictures, the film has recently won the prestigious Best Film Award at the Las Vegas Indie Awards, held in Las Vegas, United States.

The Las Vegas Indie Awards, organised to encourage and recognise independent filmmakers, celebrate outstanding achievements in both short and feature-length films. Adishakti distinguished itself among the selected entries and secured the Best Film honour.

In addition to winning the award, Adishakti has also been officially selected for screening at Corporate Las Vegas- Workspace Near the Strip, located in Las Vegas, Nevada. The film will be screened at the venue, marking another important milestone in its international journey.

Earlier, Adishakti had received three notable recognitions at the Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF) platform during the Global Cine Confluence held in New Delhi.

At the event, the film received special recognition for Best Film. Dr. Arshia Mahanta was honoured with the Best Debut Actress Award for her performance in the film, while Indrani Baruah received the Best Original Story Award.

These three honours at the New Delhi event, followed by the Best Film Award and screening selection in Las Vegas, have further strengthened the film's growing recognition ahead of its theatrical release.

With these national and international achievements, Adishakti is now preparing to reach audiences across Assam.

The film is scheduled to be released in cinema halls across the state on December 4, 2026, bringing its award-winning cinematic journey to the big screen.

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