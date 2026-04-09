Assam Elections 2026: Late Singer Zubeer Garg's Wife Casts Vote; Gets Emotional, Remembers Her Husband And Hopes For Justice - Watch Video

Assam Elections 2026: Late Singer Zubeer Garg's Wife Casts Vote | Instagram / X

The assembly elections in Assam are happening today (Thursday, April 9, 2026), and many celebrities have stepped out of their homes to cast their vote. Late singer Zubeen Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, was spotted at a polling booth in Dispur, Assam. Despite being ill, she came to cast her vote.

While talking to the media at the polling booth, Garima said, "Main kal hie hospital se bahar aayi hoon. Pehle main hamesha Zubeen ke saath aati thi. Yeh matdaan sabka kartavya hai, daitya hai. It is our duty to cast the vote. Shareer asusht hai, fir bhi hum aaye hai apna vote daan karne ke liye aur kar diya apna vote daan (I just came out of the hospital yesterday. Earlier I always used to come with Zubeen. Voting is everyone's duty; it is our duty to cast a vote. I am physically unwell, but still I have come to cast the vote)."

#WATCH | Garima Saikia Garg says, "I got discharged from the hospital yesterday. Earlier, I used to go to vote along with Zubeen. It is our duty to cast a vote. So, I am physically unwell, but I have come here to vote..."



She also says, "We are fighting for it (justice for… https://t.co/ImOgvvmDbv pic.twitter.com/ZGcxraKdAX — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2026

Further talking about justice for Zubeen, she said, "Woh toh chahiye. Uske ke liye hum lad rahe hai. Jaldi se result nikle yahi hum aasha karte hai, aur nyay hum sabko mile (That's what we need. We're fighting for it. We hope the results are swift, and we all get justice)."

Zubeen Garg's Death

Zubeen passed away on September 19, 2025, in Singapore, during a yacht trip. He was in the country to perform at the North East India Festival, which was supposed to take place the following day.

While there have been speculations about foul play in his death, a few days ago, a Singapore coroner’s inquiry concluded that the Assamese singer died due to accidental drowning, ruling out any foul play in the case.

The singer's demise shocked his fans. They are still mourning his death on social media and asking for justice.