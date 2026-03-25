Zubeen Garg Death: Singapore Inquiry Finds No Foul Play, Calls It Accidental Drowning

A Singapore coroner’s inquiry concluded that Assamese singer Zubeen Garg died due to accidental drowning, ruling out any foul play in the case. The findings were reported on Wednesday (March 25), bringing clarity to the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death.

Garg passed away on September 19, 2025, during a yacht trip in Singapore. He was in the country for a scheduled performance at the North East India Festival, which was to take place the following day.

A coroner’s inquiry, which is a fact-finding process conducted to determine the cause and circumstances of a person’s death, examined the available evidence in detail. According to the report, State Coroner Adam Nakhoda stated that there was no reason to disagree with the Police Coast Guard’s conclusion that the death was accidental.

Earlier, the death certificate issued on September 20 had already listed drowning as the cause of death. This conclusion was reaffirmed by authorities in October and December as well.

In January, officials in Singapore revealed that Garg had been “severely intoxicated” at the time of the incident and had refused to wear a life jacket while swimming, which contributed to the tragedy.

However, the case has seen contrasting developments in India. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier claimed that the singer’s death was not accidental and alleged foul play.

Following these claims, an investigation in India led to the arrest of seven individuals. A Special Investigation Team later filed a chargesheet, accusing four of them of murder. Those named include event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg’s manager Siddharatha Sharma, and musicians Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta, who were present on the yacht.

Additionally, Garg’s cousin, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandipan Garg, has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Two of the singer’s personal security officers have also been accused of criminal breach of trust.