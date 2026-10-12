‘Asli Body Shayad Singapore, Malaysia Mein Hai’: Tanushree Dutta Questions Nana Patekar’s Death, Demands Lookout Notice And ‘Shoot At Sight’ |

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta has once again made controversial remarks about late actor Nana Patekar, questioning the circumstances surrounding his death and alleging that he may have faked it. During an Instagram Live session, she questioned the state honours accorded to the veteran actor, called for police action against him in several countries and levelled allegations concerning his reported Army service and charitable work for farmers.

Tanushree Dutta Calls Nana Patekar’s Death 'Fake'

During the Live, Tanushree questioned the circumstances of Nana’s death and raised doubts about the official account, claiming that she had not seen his body or his face in media coverage. “Uski prakriya hoti hai, uski permissions slip nikalti hai,” she said, referring to the procedures and permissions involved in according state honours. She also questioned why Bollywood celebrities had not been invited to the cremation, suggesting that the circumstances warranted scrutiny.

Taking her claims further, Tanushree alleged that the body cremated was not Nana’s and speculated that he could be alive in Singapore or Malaysia. “Asli body to thi nahi waha pe. Asli body to shayad Singapore, Malaysia me hai. Zinda hai,” she claimed. The actress then called for police intervention in multiple countries, including Singapore, Malaysia and the UAE. “Can I request Singapore and Malaysia police to shoot this person on sight... Yaha jo apni maut ka dhong kar ke gaya hai, fake death certificate bana ke gaya hai. That means he is a convicted fugitive,” she said.

Tanushree also urged authorities in Singapore, Malaysia, the UAE and Sudan to issue a lookout notice, alleging that Nana had staged his death to evade legal proceedings. She further suggested that a DNA test should be conducted if he had altered his appearance.

However, these claims remain unsubstantiated. Official reports confirm that Nana Patekar died following a cardiac arrest on October 8, 2026, and that his last rites were performed with full state honours at his farmhouse in Donje, near Pune.

Tanushree Dutta Questions Nana Patekar’s Army Service

In the same Live, Tanushree questioned Nana’s reported association with the Army and demanded documentary evidence to support it. “If he was recruited in Army, he would have salary slips. Check karo... Ache ache gunde bhi itna bada jhuth nahi bolte hain ki main Army mein tha,” she said, asking for details of the examinations he allegedly took, the battalion he served in and any available service or payment records.

Claiming that her own investigation had yielded no evidence, she added, “I found out, there is nothing. Zero, Ye chacha Choudhary poora jhuth bol ke gaya.” Her remarks were allegations made during the Live; the claims about Nana’s Army service have not been independently established here.

Tanushree also questioned the charitable work associated with Nana, alleging that claims about his support for farmers and widows were untrue. “Ye farmers ke liye ye kiya, wo kiya, ye sab jhuth. Na ghar bane hain, na vidhwaon ko paise mile hain. Please find out,” she said. The actress claimed she had investigated the matter herself and alleged that farmers had not received the assistance attributed to Nana. However, she did not establish these allegations as fact during the remarks cited above.

Nana was known for his social work through the NAAM Foundation, which has supported farmers and drought-affected communities. His death and cremation have been confirmed by official and news reports.