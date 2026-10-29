Ashoke Pandit Slams Naseeruddin Shah, Suggests Seeking Medical Help Over 'Dimagi Naxal' Remark

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit criticised veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah over his recent political remarks, accusing him of using abusive language and questioning his conduct. Pandit has also urged Shah to seek medical help and stop using any substances, if applicable.

In an interview with IANS, Pandit reacted to a video shared by Shah on social media in which the actor wore a badge reading "Dimagi Naxal" and criticised the government's handling of student protests.

"I am not surprised and I am not shocked because since last year or so, Naseeruddin Shah has become a constant abuser. He has lost all manners, he has lost etiquettes, he behaves like a, you know, a ruffian. I think the way he talks in front of the camera and talks to people, addresses people, it's not only about the Prime Minister."

Pandit went on to question Shah's language and behaviour, alleging that his comments reflected frustration. He said, "His conduct has gone berserk. His behaviour has gone berserk. You know, even goons don't behave like this, and he is supposed to be an educated person. I don't know whether he is really educated or not. Because his entire mannerisms, his entire language which he uses, it sounds of frustration."

Ashoke Pandit Says Naseeruddin Shah Needs Medical Help

The filmmaker further claimed that Shah's anger was linked to the success of films that, according to him, some people in the industry did not support. Pandit said, "It sounds of loss of balance of mind. So, I think, I am very sure that this man needs medical help. He is not normal because the way he talks, the way he expresses his face is full of anger, and I can understand why he is frustrated. Frustrated because of the kind of films which they didn't like, those films are working."

He also named films such as The Kerala Story, The Kashmir Files and Dhurandhar while explaining his views on the changing preferences of audiences.

Pandit said, "They are troubled with films like Kerala Story working. They are troubled with films like Kashmir Files working. They are troubled with films like Dhurandar working. So, they have become insecure. These people belong to an art kind of cinema which I am nothing against. But because all their habits have been negated by the system, people have started thinking more modernly."

He further added, "People have started becoming more acceptable as far as subjects are concerned, as far as films are concerned, as far as art is concerned. So, the change in the mindset of people, the country, especially after Narendra Modi has taken over, is making them feel insecure. So yes, Mr Naseeruddin Shah, you belong to a tukdukde gang. I am telling you to your face. Yes, Mr Naseeruddin Shah, you belong to an urban naxal gang and you are an urban naxal because without any reason you have been abusing people left, right and centre."

Pandit also accused Shah of targeting several Bollywood personalities, including Anupam Kher, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Subhash Ghai. He said Shah should seek professional help and added that his behaviour could worsen if he did not address the issue.

He added, "You have abused Anupam Kher, you have abused Shah Rukh Khan, you have abused Amitabh Bachchan. You have abused so many people including Mr Subhash Ghai. So, for you, I think that you believe that you are perfect. So, that's why this also is a psychological problem. You please get yourself checked. You please get yourself treated. I think that will, you know, help you. Otherwise, things are going to go from bad to worse."

Pandit also spoke about Shah's comments regarding the BJP's victory in the Bengal elections. He questioned why the actor had not spoken about the issues raised by him concerning Hindus in the state.

What Did Naseeruddin Shah Say In His 'Dimagi Naxal' Video?

Shah recently shared a video in which he criticised the government's response to student protests and questioned the use of labels such as "anti-national" and "tukde-tukde gang" against people expressing dissent.

He also drew parallels with earlier protests at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and referred to demonstrations at Jamia Millia Islamia.