'Fight Elections, Defeat The Government': Puneet Issar Slams Naseeruddin Shah Over 'Main Hoon Dimagi Naxal' Video - Watch

Puneet Issar Criticises Naseeruddin Shah | X / Facebook

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's video over his remarks against the government and calling himself 'dimagi naxal' has gone viral on social media. After Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, now actor Puneet Issar has reacted to Shah's video, and he criticised him. Issar stated that Shah speaks selectively and is silent on many other issues that the country is facing. He stated that if Shah has a problem with the government, the Sarfarosh actor should stand in elections.

While talking to IANS, Issar said, "First of all, Mr. Naseeruddin Shah is our senior; he has been our teacher, he is respected, he is a very good artist. But I just want to say that when you talk, you should not talk selectively. You don't speak about many issues in the world and India. You only respond to everything according to the leftist and Naxalist ideology. The Tukde-Tukde-Gang, the JNU gang, the criminals who are in jail, the terrorists, if you support such people, then what does it mean to be Indian?"

The Mahabharat actor further stated that Shah has every right to share his opinion and speak against the government. But if he doesn't like the government, he should stand in elections.

Issar challenges Shah to contest elections

Issar said, "If you don't like the government that has come, you fight the elections, you win, you defeat the government. This government was not made on a whim, people have chosen this government. So, whatever is your ideology, you come and stand in the elections. Fight the elections, bring your ideologies to the forefront. After winning, change the government. Who has stopped you?"

Issar questions selective criticism

According to Issar, the selective criticism is very wrong. He stated that Shah doesn't raise his voice against people who want to destroy our country and break our country into pieces.

"You are our respected, I respect you. You have been my head, my teacher. But you don't have the right to speak on one side," the Choti Sarrdaarni actor concluded.

I thought Naseeruddin Shah was just an ordinary actor. I used to respect & like him.. I never knew that he was a dangerous urban Dimagi Naxal ! मुझे उसके असली चरित्र के बारे में बहुत देर से पता चला।। भारत के लोकतंत्र के लिए अत्यंत हानिकारक है। https://t.co/McSDNBJjPt — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 28, 2026

Kiren Rijiju reacts to Naseeruddin Shah's video

Reacting to the veteran actor's video, Rijiju tweeted, "I thought Naseeruddin Shah was just an ordinary actor. I used to respect & like him.. I never knew that he was a dangerous urban Dimagi Naxal!"